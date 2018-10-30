×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Rodgers inspires me - Brady

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:51 IST
brady-tom-10282018-getty-ftr.jpg
Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

Tom Brady revealed he draws inspiration from Aaron Rodgers as he refused to enter into the debate about which quarterback is better.

The two stars will go head to head on Sunday in a rare matchup between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

And three-time NFL MVP Brady told WEEI on Tuesday that he takes note of Rodgers' performances and uses them as motivation to improve his own game.

"I think it's inspiring [to watch Rodgers]," Brady said. "Even for me, I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve, because I think he's so phenomenal with how he manages himself in the pocket.

"His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in probably the history of the league. It's pretty awesome to watch."

But as conversation turned to a comparison between the two, Brady replied: "I think it's actually a hypothetical question that is just truly impossible to answer. It's great to debate it and those types of things.

"I don't think about, 'Oh, was this guy better than this guy or this guy?' I guess that's because I'm an athlete and I realise it's a lot of teamwork, it's a lot of factors that go into helping your team win.

"Good quarterbacks, I think, allow teams to build systems around them and bring out their skill set.

"I think it's very flattering when a team chooses you and says, 'Look, we want to move forward with you and we're going to get receivers to complement your skills - tight ends and backs and [offensive] lines.'

"If they're not doing that, it probably means the team doesn't have a lot of trust in you."

Omnisport
NEWS
NFL 2018: The Tale of two fascinating finishes from Week 6
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Ranking 5 Possible MVP Prospects
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 2 Preview
RELATED STORY
Brady becomes first QB to 200 regular-season wins in NFL
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 NFL Matchups for Week 1
RELATED STORY
Rodgers says roughing the passer penalties are 'going the...
RELATED STORY
Rodgers practices but Packers QB still questionable
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: Brees, Brady and Fitzgerald close in on...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 matchups from week 8
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 NFL Matchups for Week 2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us