Rodgers inspires me - Brady

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 30 Oct 2018, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady

Tom Brady revealed he draws inspiration from Aaron Rodgers as he refused to enter into the debate about which quarterback is better.

The two stars will go head to head on Sunday in a rare matchup between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

And three-time NFL MVP Brady told WEEI on Tuesday that he takes note of Rodgers' performances and uses them as motivation to improve his own game.

"I think it's inspiring [to watch Rodgers]," Brady said. "Even for me, I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve, because I think he's so phenomenal with how he manages himself in the pocket.

"His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in probably the history of the league. It's pretty awesome to watch."

But as conversation turned to a comparison between the two, Brady replied: "I think it's actually a hypothetical question that is just truly impossible to answer. It's great to debate it and those types of things.

"I don't think about, 'Oh, was this guy better than this guy or this guy?' I guess that's because I'm an athlete and I realise it's a lot of teamwork, it's a lot of factors that go into helping your team win.

"Good quarterbacks, I think, allow teams to build systems around them and bring out their skill set.

"I think it's very flattering when a team chooses you and says, 'Look, we want to move forward with you and we're going to get receivers to complement your skills - tight ends and backs and [offensive] lines.'

"If they're not doing that, it probably means the team doesn't have a lot of trust in you."