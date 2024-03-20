Romeo Okwara career earnings: How much has former Lions DL made in his NFL career?

Romeo Okwara announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. The former Detroit Lions defensive lineman played eight seasons in the league and made a small fortune.

As per Spotrac, Okwara made $36,855,601 in career earnings across eight years in the NFL. He played two seasons with the New York Giants and had a six-year sojourn with the Detroit Lions.

Okwara reportedly made $18,996,294 in salary, $16,720,000 in signing bonuses, $484,368 in roster bonuses, $57,812 in workout bonuses and $126,551 in incentives.

Before the 2023 NFL season, Okwara took a massive $9 million pay cut to stay with the Lions. His base salary was reduced from $11 million to $2 million to make some cap space for the team.

Okwara announced his retirement on Instagram with a heartwarming post.

"After some introspection and meditation I have decided to step away from the NFL." he wrote

"The game of football has been the largest part of my life for the greater of 18 years, 8 of which I have been fortunate enough to play at the professional level."

He added:

"4 of those with my brother. The experiences, friendships, and camaraderie I have been lucky enough to share with my teammates, coaches, and peers is something I will forever be grateful for. You all mean the world to me and I will continue to cheer you on for the rest of our lives!"

Okwara also thanked the Lions and said he is excited for the next chapter in his life.

A look at Romeo Okwara's NFL career

Former Detroit Lions DL Romeo Okwara

Romeo Okwara signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He played college football at Notre Dame.

During his two seasons with the Giants, Okwara racked up 28 tackles, four passes defended and one sack across 22 games. The defensive lineman was released by New York in September 2018 but was signed by the Detroit Lions just a few days later.

In six seasons with the Lions, Okwara posted 134 tackles, 51 quarterback hits and four passes defended.