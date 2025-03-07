Ronald Darby Landing Spots: Top 5 teams that should make a move for Super Bowl-winning CB 

Ronald Darby has become a victim of the latest purge in Duval. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they were releasing the Super Bowl-winning cornerback halfway into a two-year contract.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In 13 games (12 starts) in the 2024 season, he had 46 tackles (36 solo) and nine pass deflections. However, in the wake of a collapse to 4-13, the new-for-2025 tandem of head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone have chosen to cut bait and refocus their position around Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Still, certain teams could use his services, and these are the leading candidates.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Top 5 free agency destinations for Super Bowl-winning CB Ronald Darby

#5. Green Bay Packers

Ad

Green Bay Packers v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty

While the Green Bay Packers are seemingly stacked at cornerback, there remain questions surrounding it.

Ad

Corey Ballentine and Eric Stokes will be free agents; will they stay or leave? Keisean Nixon maintains his top-tier form? And most importantly, will Jaire Alexander be the player that he once was when he returns?

All those questions necessitate adding depth, which Roland Darby could resolve.

#4. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Shortly after firing erstwhile-coordinator Nick Sorensen in the wake of a collapse from NFC Champions to dead last in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers have expressed a willingness to change their defensive scheme.

Ad

They have been running a 4-3 defense for years now, but the ongoing defensive revolution has seen the rest of the league pivot towards nickelback schemes. Perhaps Darby can take on that role, while youngsters Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green man the corners.

#3. Miami Dolphins

NFL: NOV 11 Dolphins at Rams - Source: Getty

Jalen Ramsey currently has a shortage of credible cohorts in the backfield.

Ad

Kendall Fuller was released and Kader Kohou is a restricted free agent. That leaves Storm Duck as the only starter-caliber player in a pool led by career reserves like Cam Smith.

The Miami Dolphins want to remain contenders, and they could use another veteran presence – this time from the opposite end of Florida.

#2. New York Jets

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

The New York Jets have a bona fide superstar in Sauce Gardner, but they have an issue: who will partner him?

Ad

DJ Reed will be a free agent and is looking increasingly unlikely to continue with the team. Michael Carter II has been great as a nickelback, but he is unlikely to become more than a 12th man. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year needs someone to both complement and mentor him.

#1. Minnesota VIkings

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings - Source: Getty

The Minnesota Vikings shocked many fans in 2024 by being title contenders despite low expectations. They were buoyed by an elite defense that, among others, boasted cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Stephon Gilmore.

Unfortunately, this is 2025. Both those men, as well as Shaquill Griffin, will be free agents. That constitutes a near-total loss of a corps, and someone needs to fill at least one of the holes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback