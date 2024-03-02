Ruke Orhorhoro scouting report: 3 best NFL landing spots for Clemson DT

Ruke Orhorhoro lets his game do the talking. Hence, his sensational 2024 Scouting Combine display will reverberate through NFL front offices. At 294 pounds, the former Clemson defensive tackle completed the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds.

His ten-yard split of 1.67 seconds is second-best among defensive tackles. He also had an impressive 32-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump, which Relative Athletic Score considered elite.

But his performance during the Combine is just a preview of his capabilities. Reviewing his game tape makes him a high-profile prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Ruke Orhorhoro scouting report

Orhorhoro’s explosiveness is off the charts. He has that scary combination of strength and size that can dominate the NFL with elite coaching. This 2023 Third Team All-ACC member will be challenging to outmaneuver, especially when he firmly plants his arms against offensive linemen.

Ruke Orhorhoro’s vertical jump will help bat down balls during passing attempts. Likewise, his basketball skills instill excellent footwork in him. Meanwhile, his wrestling background gives him the edge in maintaining his balance and outmuscling his blockers.

His lower-body strength gives him the push to continue putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He will be tough to handle during one-on-one matchups because he is adept at establishing and retaining leverage.

Orhorhoro will be an asset in run blocking as his speed makes him close gaps quickly. He can attract double teams to leave their edge rushers unblocked during the pass rush.

He finished his final season at Clemson with 25 tackles and five sacks. That’s impressive for someone who learned playing football in 2017, two years before he suited up for the Tigers.

Ruke Orhorhoro landing spots

He could be off the board by the second or third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. While several teams would like to take a flyer on Ruke Orhorhoro, here are the three teams that make the best sense for him.

#1 – Atlanta Falcons

Last season, the Falcons surrendered 118.2 rushing yards per game. Placing him at defensive tackle or defensive end could boost Atlanta’s run defense because he can cover much ground quickly.

#2 – Indianapolis Colts

The Colts need a contingency plan if free agents Grover Stewart and Taven Bryan sign with other teams. Losing them means Indianapolis would only have three players on the defensive tackle depth chart. Drafting Ruke Orhorhoro gives them a prospect with tremendous upside in that position.

#3 – Cincinnati Bengals

D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou can negotiate with other teams once free agency starts. Losing them could make their run defense worse. However, selecting Orhorhoro will start the rebuild their defensive front, and he could compete for the starting role as a rookie.