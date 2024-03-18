NFL Draft Rumors: LSU's Malik Nabers could dethrone Marvin Harrison Jr. as WR1

Malik Nabers is one of the top wide receiver prospects in what is considered to be a loaded 2024 NFL Draft class. Several players in this position are projected to be selected toward the top of the first round this year and he is surely one of them.

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze are the other two elite prospects at the top of the WR rankings. While most projections have Harrison as the most likely WR to be selected first, Nabers has been challenging him for that spot.

Daniel Jeremiah recently tweeted on X that he "wouldn't be shocked" if Nabers ended up being the first WR off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft. Dane Brugler replied to the post, adding that he has heard of "several teams" viewing Nabers as the best overall prospect for the position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator also sees Nabers as a highly-coveted asset in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Using data from more than 500,000 simulations of this year's draft, 73% of the time he is selected between the sixth and 12th pick.

According to Jeremiah and Brugler, his elite rating as a prospect could even see him get drafted before Harrison. They added it is more about preference as both are potential WR1s for whichever teams draft them.

2024 NFL Draft: Malik Nabers vs. Marvin Harrison Jr. stats comparison

Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers totaled 3,003 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his three-year college football career with the LSU Tigers. More than half of that came in his final season, where he elevated his game to the next level. His massive 2023 campaign included 1,569 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. These numbers helped him become an All-American.

Marvin Harrison Jr. showed more consistency during his college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He turned in two consecutive seasons with more than 1,200 yards and recorded 14 receiving touchdowns in both.

These numbers helped him make two All-American selections and win a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. He totaled 2,613 receiving yards and 32 total touchdowns in three seasons.