Raiders free agency: Las Vegas lines up Alexander Mattison to complement Zamir White

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new era after officially hiring first-time head coach Antonio Pierce ahead of the 2024 NFL season. In their efforts to build their roster back to being playoff contenders again, they decided to shake things up a bit.

Most notably, they decided to part ways with Josh Jacobs, who recently signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers during the 2024 NFL free agency period. He has spent his entire career in Las Vegas as one of the most productive running backs in the league, so this creates a potential hole in their roster.

While the Raiders are reportedly planning to make Zamir White their starting running back this season, they are apparently looking for additional help to carry the load. According to Jordan Schultz, the franchise is meeting with Alexander Mattison to discuss a potential contract.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Mattison reportedly has a list of teams interested in signing him and the Raiders are apparently one of them. His contract with the Minnesota Vikings recently expired and he is expected to switch teams during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Las Vegas appears to be one of his potential landing spots as it is working to replace the massive hole left behind by Josh Jacobs.

Raiders' free agency moves and grades: Zamir White solidified as RB1

Antonio Pierce

The Las Vegas Raiders have added three new players to their roster so far during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Here's how each of them grade out.

1] Gardner Minshew II - B

It's unclear who will be the starting quarterback in Las Vegas this year, but adding Gardner Minshew II is a solid move. He helped the Indianapolis Colts nearly make it to the NFL Playoffs last year, falling just one game short. While they are expected to select a quarterback at some point during the 2024 NFL Draft, Minshew has proven to be a reliable short-term option during his career.

2] Harrison Bryant - C

The Cleveland Browns decided to part ways with Harrison Bryant this year after David Njoku took full control of the tight end position. Bryant adds depth to the position as a solid TE2 behind Michael Mayer.

3] Christian Wilkins - A

The Miami Dolphins chose to move on from Christian Wilkins during the 2024 NFL free agency period, likely for salary cap reasons. He was one of the top available defensive tackles, which is exactly what the Raiders needed. This was one of the biggest holes on their roster, but they have turned a weakness into a strength.

Overall Grade: B