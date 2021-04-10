As the Miami Dolphins look to take another step towards making the playoffs, they’ll continue to try and upgrade the middle of their offensive line.

Miami improved that area of their team last year when they signed Ereck Flowers to a sizeable contract and drafted Solomon Kindley. It seems unlikely that they will use the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft to upgrade their offensive line.

But the Dolphins could use their second or third-round selections to draft a guard or a center.

Ereck Flowers has been awesome this year. Watch him pull play side and erase the force defender. Kindley and Karras causing a pile up, Cox clearing a lane. Gaskin strolls in. pic.twitter.com/QwDrFiHYnw — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 11, 2020

2021 NFL Draft: Three interior offensive linemen the Miami Dolphins could target

Miami averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season, the fourth-lowest mark in the NFL. They need to get better at establishing the run and upgrades at the offensive line can help them do that. But who are some interior linemen the Dolphins might take a look at?

#1 - Landon Dickerson, University of Alabama

The Dolphins signed experienced center Matt Skura to a one-year, $1.75 million deal in free agency. The former Baltimore Ravens star is still just 28 and featured prominently on an offensive line that has produced some of the most prolific rushing offenses in NFL history.

However, he also had some trouble connecting with quarterback Lamar Jackson on shotgun snaps, which will be something to watch closely this season.

Since Skura is only signed to a one-year contract, the Dolphins could still easily look for a center in the 2021 NFL draft. Landon Dickerson could be an appealing option for Miami early in the second round. According to NFL.com, Dickerson is already a viable option in the pros at both center and guard and has the strength to adequately deal with bull-rushing linemen.

Advertisement

One problem with his resume has been his injury history, but as a developmental center flier, picking him makes a lot of sense for the Dolphins.

#2 - Josh Myers, Ohio State University

The Dolphins could also take a look at another center from a high-profile college football program, Ohio State’s Josh Myers.

The center has a lot of experience playing for a successful high octane offense and was responsible for making the calls at the line of scrimmage for the Buckeyes. He’s also had exposure to a couple of different run blocking schemes.

While Dickerson could be inserted into an NFL starting lineup immediately, it might take Myers some additional time to adjust to the pro game. He has the build and size to be a starting center in the league but will need to work on his lateral agility to effectively get a hand on athletic interior defensive linemen.

Thank you to the countless people who have helped make my dream a reality. Always a Buckeye❤️ pic.twitter.com/b6Qm5lsg6z — Josh Myers (@josh_myers71) January 16, 2021

Advertisement

#3 - Trey Smith, University of Tennessee

Ironically, there is a lineman named Trey Smith who is coming out of the University of Georgia and was a former teammate of current Dolphins guard Solomon Kindley.

But we’re focusing on the Trey Smith entering the draft from the University of Tennessee, who figures to be a third-round pick. Unlike Myers and Dickerson, Smith profiles strictly as a guard at the pro level.

At 6’6”, 321 pounds, Smith is a big unit and could develop into an effective run-blocking guard in the NFL. According to NFL.com, Smith will need to hone his technique and footwork to consistently deliver the crushing blocks he is capable of.

However, Smith is a low-cost flier who could pay dividends down the road and help the Dolphins with their subpar ground attack.