Russell Wilson landing spots: 5 NFL teams that should pursue Super Bowl-winning QB after Broncos bid farewell

The Russell Wilson era is over with the Denver Broncos and it has cost the franchise a pretty penny. They have to take a $85 million hit and the quarterback is guaranteed $39m from the club this coming season. His $37 million salary for 2025 would have become guaranteed if he was still on their roster on 13 March and hence their haste in cutting him now. That is even without including the draft capital loss they had to absorb in getting him from the Seattle Seahawks.

All in all, the Denver Broncos did not get what they thought they were getting when they traded for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. For Russell Wilson too, it marks the end of a chapter that has seen his reputation suffer as a player around whom one could build a franchise. As he seeks to rehabilitate his image, he needs to select his next team carefully.

Luckily, because of his guaranteed money, he does not need to seek a big payout immediately and can look at a club that will be the best fit for him. Here are some teams that should pursue him.

Russell Wilson's best choices going forward after leaving the Denver Broncos

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

At the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson was faced with rescuing a franchise that has not had a star quarterback since Peyton Manning retired. They have circulated through multiple players in that position. That added extra pressure on him, much of which he would consider unwarranted.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, on the other hand, are the epitome of stability in the NFL. They need a quarterback as Kenny Pickett has underwhelmed during his time in the league and Mason Rudolph is a great backup and nothing more. They have a coach in Mike Tomlin who knows how to win.

They rely on a defense anchored by the likes of T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward and have a game that utilizes the running game. It is a similar sitiation to what Russell Wilson had with the Seattle Seahawks when he won the Super Bowl. Therefore, the Steelers should not hesitate to recruit him.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

What would be better for the Las Vegas Raiders than taking a quarterback from their hated divisional rival and using him to turn the franchise around? Very few things come close to that level of satisfaction.

New permanent head coach, who was employed in an interim capacity last season, has brough the Raiders way back. It focuses on strong defense, a running game that picks up yards through hard running and a no-quit attitude coursing through the team.

However, they need a franchise quarterback to succeed. Jimmy Garoppolo did not work out and Aidan O'Connell has not showed enough to convince watchers that he should be the next guy. Getting Russell Wilson could be the strategy that gets them to the next level.

#3 - New England Patriots

The way to make Russell Wilson succeed, if we take the Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl-winning template, is to give him a good running game and an elite defense. The New England Patriots might have moved on from Bill Belichick, but in appointing Jerod Mayo, they have gone with a defensive-minded head coach.

The Patriots were terrible last season but their defense was not the main problem. The running game can be sorted out and built on. If Russell Wilson is brought in and allowed to play his natural game, the team can succeed around him. It could be the missing ingredient that allows them to compete again.

#4 - Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders are in a position to draft a new quarterback for the future. But they have holes around the roster, both on offense and defense. If they need proof that an elite rookie quarterback might not be the answer if other parts of the team are not up to scratch, they can look at Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers.

They could look to drop down in the draft and collect more capital in the process to bring elite rookies for other positions. And they can get Russell Wilson as their quarterback to complement the process. With new head coach Dan Quinn able to set up defenses to compete with the best, the ex-Broncos quarterback will be in a position to succeed.

#5 - Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly looking at Kirk Cousins to fill their quarterback need. But they might do well to look at Russell Wilson instead. They have an elite running back in Bijan Robinson and the Minnesota Vikings quarterback might not be best suited to bring out the best in a rush-dominated game.

Russell Wilson might be a better choice if they are looking for an elite quarterback who brings out the best in the running game. Raheem Morris, their new head coach, also brings defensive nous to tighten up the defense that should allow the soon-to-be-ex Denver Broncos player to shine.