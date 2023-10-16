Ryan Tannehill injury update: Latest on Titans QB for Fantasy Football Week 7

According to ESPN, Ryan Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury during the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Tannehill left the stadium on crutches after the contest in what was a gloomy site for the Tennessee faithful.

This injury couldn't have come at a worse time, as it looked like the veteran shot caller had just started to build momentum. However, now the Titans might need to explore other options.

Ryan Tannehill Injury Update

According to notable NFL insider Adam Schefter, Ryan Tannehill is set to undergo an MRI scan in a couple of hours. That is a routine procedure to know exactly what's up with the veteran QB's ankle. However, at the moment, the QB's status heading to the team's bye week is uncertain.

Titans’ backup quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis will be raring to go if Tannehill is out for any length of time. Willis finished the Ravens game in Tannehill's place, putting up 74 passing yards, adding 17 yards on three carries, and taking four sacks.

What happened to Ryan Tannehill?

The veteran shot caller took a harsh hit to his foot from Baltimore Ravens defensive end Justin Madubuike. Following the collision, Tannehill's foot was caught underneath the defender.

However, despite the hit, Tannehill stayed on the pitch and proceeded to lead the Titans to a drive that ended in a field goal, reducing Tennessee’s deficit to 18-6.

Eventually, Tannehill walked to the locker room under his power and was officially ruled questionable to return by the Titans. He was replaced in the game by QB2 Malik Willis. Tannehill has had a tricky 2023 NFL season, starting the year with a stat line of 1,128 passing yards, two touchdowns, six interceptions and a passer rating of 34.5. The veteran shot caller has seen better days, and his injury in Week 6 won't make matters any easier for either him or his teammates.

When will Ryan Tannehill return?

At the moment, it's unclear when Tannehill will return to action. It is important to note that Tannehill missed some games in 2022 due to an injury on the same ankle.

The MRI scan should help set an estimate, and the Titans 2023 season might depend on a negative result for significant damage to his ankle.