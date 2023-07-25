The New Orleans Saints signing tight end Jimmy Graham was one of the most-shocking news of Tuesday. Graham, who's going to turn 37 midway through the season, is already far from his peak due to his advanced age - and since he didn't play in 2022, many fans assumed he was retired.

It's understandable why many fans were shocked to see the move, but it's also worth remembering that he's returning to the team where he lived the best years of his career. Drafted by the Saints, Graham played five years with Drew Brees in New Orleans, and amassed two All-Pro indications and three Pro Bowl nominations before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Since the tight end was a former Saints player, it was weird to see the league using a picture of him playing for the Chicago Bears instead of just taking one of the oldies when he played for New Orleans. And NFL fans did not let it slip:

SB•⚜️🐊 @SeahorseSaraa NFL is wild for not simply using a photo of him in a Saints uniform twitter.com/NFL/status/168…

ParlaySafari @ParlaySafari



Lmk how it is pic.twitter.com/xvZKFAKhNB @NFL @Saints @TheJimmyGraham Been working on my photoshop gameLmk how it is

DeeksView @DeeksViewOG @NFL @Saints @TheJimmyGraham Using the Bears uniform in the graphic is a W



Wonder how fast people will have Saints jersey swaps tho

Some of the fans were also surprised just to know that he was still an NFL player after so many years:

ᴀᴡ @SirWestmoore @NFL Didn’t even know this dude still played..

TwistedLiability @TwistedLiab @NFL @Saints @TheJimmyGraham I had no idea he was still in the nfl

Exploring Jimmy Graham's net worth ahead of official Saints return

Throughout his 13-year career, he has amassed $81.5M in his deals with the Saints, the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears - he also played for the Seattle Seahawks, but the team inherited a previous deal with New Orleans.

The specialized website Celebrity Net Worth states that he has a net worth of $12 million.

His deal with the Saints is for one year only, and the money involved has not been reported yet.

Saints depth chart: how many tight ends are on the roster?

With their newest signing, there are now seven tight ends with the Saints for training camp, and three of them will survive after the 53-man roster cuts.

Apart from Graham, they have Foster Moreau, Jesse James, Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill as players truly fighting for a roster spot. The other two, Lucas Krull and Miller Forristall, have less of a chance.

Hill and Johnson made the roster last year alongside Adam Trautman, who moved to the Denver Broncos during the offseason.

