Saints pull away for blowout victory over Eagles, extend winning streak to nine

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 19 Nov 2018, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints continued to roll in the NFL, cruising past the Philadelphia Eagles 48-7 on Sunday.

New Orleans pulled away from the Eagles in the first half and eased to victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The victory was the Saints' ninth in a row since they dropped their season opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints kicked a field goal on their opening drive and followed with touchdowns on back-to-back possessions to make the score 17-0 with 12 minutes, seven seconds to play in the second quarter.

Philadelphia never made the game competitive again as New Orleans tacked on touchdowns on the last drive of the first half and the opening possession of the second to seal the big victory early.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns to lead his team to the win. Mark Ingram II tallied 103 yards on the ground and two scores while Tre'Quan Smith added 157 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, continue to struggle as they dropped to 4-6 with the loss. Carson Wentz threw for just 156 yards and three picks against the Saints. Josh Adams rushed for 53 yards and a score.

The Saints, who sit atop the NFC South, will face the Atlanta Falcons in week 12 action on Thursday. The Eagles will take on the New York Giants next Sunday.