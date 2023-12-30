Saints vs Buccaneers injury report for Week 17: Latest on Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Shaquil Barrett and more

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are set to face off in a crunch Week 17 matchup in the 2023 NFL season. The Buccaneers know a win against the Saints will be enough to clinch the NFC South and a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Saints know they must triumph over the Bucs to delay their coronation as NFC South champs. The game has all the makings of a classic, and Bucs' fans should be in for a treat on Sunday night.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: FOX

When: Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 17

The New Orleans Saints go into this game without two starters. According to the Saints' official website, the team would be without cornerback Lonnie Johnson and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, both of whom suffer knee injuries.

Furthermore, five Saints players are questionable for Sunday's game. They are Isaiah Foskey, Kendre Miller, Payton Turner, Alvin Kamara and Lou Hedley.

Alvin Kamara's injury status

According to reports, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara missed Friday's practice session due to illness. The perennial Pro Bowler did not practice on Friday and has been considered questionable to face the Buccaneers.

Chris Olave's injury status

In more positive news, the Saints are set to welcome Chris Olave back to the fold. The speedy pass catcher doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay.

Olave is set to appear in his second consecutive game after missing Week 15 due to a concussion. Olave would likely get more targets as the Saints fight for their flickering playoff chances.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report for Week 17

As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they will need a staggering five players for Sunday. The Bucs have been ravaged by injury, and their injury report says just as much.

Tampa Bay will be without linebacker Shaquil Barrett, cornerback Carlton Davis, defensive tackle Mike Greene, wide receiver Rakim Jarrett and tight end Ko Kieft.

Shaquil Barrett's injury status

The biggest absentee from the Bucs' squad against the Saints is Pro Bowl-caliber linebacker Shaquil Barrett.

Barrett has a groin injury and didn't participate in this week's training sessions. Thus, the coaching and medical staff have elected to sit him out of the upcoming matchup. Due to Barrett's absence, we expect Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Anthony Nelson to get more reps at edge rusher.

