Saints vs Rams injury report: Latest on Chris Olave, Tutu Atwell, Cameron Jordan and more for Week 16 TNF

The New Orleans Saints, who defeated the New York Giants 24-6 at home in Week 15, will aim to win three straight games when they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football at So-Fi Stadium.

Both teams are vying for a boost in the postseason race, so this game has a lot on the line. In addition, the Saints will try to win on the road for the first time in four years on Thursday Night Football. They will also look for their first road victory over the Rams in fourteen years.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Rams injury report for Week 16 Thursday Night Football

Ahead of TNF, the Los Angeles Rams presently have six players on their injury report.

Seasoned offensive tackle Rob Havenstein was forced to miss the Rams' game against the Washington Commanders last weekend due to a groin injury. But he is now anticipated to return after being listed as a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough.

Due to a concussion he sustained a week before, wide receiver Tutu Atwell was also out for Week 15. However, he has already cleared the concussion protocol and is anticipated to play again on Thursday.

However, during this week's walkthrough, both defensive back Tre Tomlinson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom (foot) were limited. It might be too much to hope they both play against the Saints.

Expand Tweet

Tutu Atwell's injury status for TNF

Wide receiver Tutu Atwell was hit in the head close to the sidelines in a Week 14 game against the Baltimore Ravens while attempting to grab a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The player spent the entire last week in the concussion protocol, but on Friday, right before the Washington Commanders game, he resumed full practice participation. However, he was not able to pass the protocol before that game.

The wide receiver has since cleared the concussion protocol, according to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, and he should be back in the squad for Thursday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans Saints injury report for Week 16 Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints released their injury report for their crucial Week 16 road game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday and Tuesday.

Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (knee), defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadricep), and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were designated as DNP on Tuesday's injury report and are currently long shots to play on Thursday.

Johnson will probably not be able to participate against the Rams due to a knee injury, according to head coach Dennis Allen, who claimed it will take him some time to recover.

On New Orleans' Monday report, wide receiver Chris Olave (ankle) and running back Kendre Miller (ankle) were both listed as DNPs; however, on Tuesday, they were both upgraded to "limited participation." Three additional players were also mentioned as having had "limited" participation on Tuesday: defensive ends Cam Jordan (ankle), Carl Granderson (shoulder), and Payton Turner (toe).

Expand Tweet

Chris Olave's injury status for TNF

After suffering an ankle injury two weeks ago, wide receiver Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints is now in a race against time to recover for the team's Week 16 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, Olave's status on the Saints' injury report was DNP; however, on Tuesday, that status was upgraded to "limited in practice."

Despite not practicing throughout last week, Olave was still seen as a "game-time decision" for the Giants game, which he ultimately missed. Now that he was limited during Tuesday's organized walkthrough in New Orleans, there is a lot of hope regarding Olave's availability for Week 16 action.

Expand Tweet

Cameron Jordan's injury status for TNF

Due to an ankle issue, standout defensive end Cameron Jordan of the New Orleans Saints was only limited during the walkthrough practices on Monday and Tuesday.

Although the full extent of his injury is unknown at this time, the fact that he was able to participate in limited capacities for two days in a row may indicate that he will be available for action on Thursday. In the end, he is anticipated to be a decision made at game time.