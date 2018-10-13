×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

San Francisco 49ers apologise for omitting Kaepernick from photo gallery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    13 Oct 2018, 07:23 IST

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick

The San Francisco 49ers apologised for leaving former quarterback Colin Kaepernick out of a photo gallery ahead of Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

In preparation for the clash with the Packers, the 49ers posted a photo gallery on their website highlighting a number of memorable moments from San Francisco's history against Green Bay.

However, there was one person conspicuously missing from the montage – Kaepernick, who remains without a team following his departure last year.

Kaepernick was originally omitted from the gallery, which included dozens of photos from previous contests, though the 49ers later added pictures of the 30-year-old.


"Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention," the 49ers said in a statement.

"The 49ers organisation have tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years.

"We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website. This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin."

Most notably, Kaepernick set an NFL record for quarterbacks when he rushed for 181 yards in a playoff win over the Packers in January 2013.

He also threw for 413 yards in a season-opening win against Green Bay that same season and the next year led a winning drive in a playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Kaepernick, who began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem, opted out of his contract in March 2017. 

He has been unable to find another team for the past two seasons, and remains a free agent. The six-year play caller is currently in the midst of a collusion grievance against the NFL.

Omnisport
NEWS
NFL: San Francisco 49ers should trade for RGIII to win now
RELATED STORY
It's a terrible message – Trump critical of Nike's...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: 49ers confirm ACL tear for QB Garoppolo
RELATED STORY
49ers fear QB Garoppolo suffered torn ACL
RELATED STORY
NFL star Richard Sherman on FleetWit, Harry Potter,...
RELATED STORY
5 NFL team raps you may not remember
RELATED STORY
Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC West...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the Greatest NFL Dynasties in History
RELATED STORY
5 Most Horrific Injuries in NFL
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us