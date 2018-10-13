San Francisco 49ers apologise for omitting Kaepernick from photo gallery

The San Francisco 49ers apologised for leaving former quarterback Colin Kaepernick out of a photo gallery ahead of Monday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

In preparation for the clash with the Packers, the 49ers posted a photo gallery on their website highlighting a number of memorable moments from San Francisco's history against Green Bay.

However, there was one person conspicuously missing from the montage – Kaepernick, who remains without a team following his departure last year.

Kaepernick was originally omitted from the gallery, which included dozens of photos from previous contests, though the 49ers later added pictures of the 30-year-old.

"Unfortunately there were a handful of obvious misses in this gallery posted by our website team and we appreciate them being brought to our attention," the 49ers said in a statement.

"The 49ers organisation have tremendous respect and gratitude for the contributions Colin made to our team over the years.

"We have fond memories of those games and that should have been displayed on our website. This oversight does not properly reflect the appreciation our ownership and this team have for Colin."

Most notably, Kaepernick set an NFL record for quarterbacks when he rushed for 181 yards in a playoff win over the Packers in January 2013.

He also threw for 413 yards in a season-opening win against Green Bay that same season and the next year led a winning drive in a playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Kaepernick, who began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem, opted out of his contract in March 2017.

He has been unable to find another team for the past two seasons, and remains a free agent. The six-year play caller is currently in the midst of a collusion grievance against the NFL.