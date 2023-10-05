San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel for fantasy Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers have gotten off to an excellent start in the 2023 season. Kyle Shanahan's side is leading the NFC West with a 4-0 record.

However, the 49ers have a few injury concerns heading into their Week 5 clash against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8. Nonetheless, San Franciso will try to keep its unbeaten record intact this weekend.

Christian McCaffrey injury update: Latest on 49ers RB for Week 5

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

As of Thursday, Christian McCaffrey is listed as active on the 49ers roster. Barring any late injury or setback, he will play against the Cowboys in Week 5.

McCaffrey was given a rest day on Wednesday. The running back is expected to take part in practice on Thursday and Friday ahead of the matchup against Dallas on Sunday.

McCaffrey has been exceptional for San Francisco this season. The running back has already racked up 459 yards and six touchdowns on 80 carries across four games. He will play a big role in the 49ers' offense in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season.

Deebo Samuel injury update: Latest on 49ers WR for Week 5

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel is currently listed as questionable for Week 5. The San Francisco wideout has been dealing with knees and ribs.

Samuel was limited in practice on Wednesday. However, there are signs that he should be available for the game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

In four games this season, Samuel has recorded 247 yards and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Additional Week 5 injury concerns for San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

On Wednesday, the 49ers revealed that cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) did not participate in practice.

The trio is listed as questionable for Week 5. Wideout Jauan Jennings was limited in practice.

Offensive tackle Trent Williams was given a rest. However, he should return to full practice on Thursday.