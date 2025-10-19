San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 SNF | 2025 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (4-2) will square off against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ahead of the 49ers vs. Falcons game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 7

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter QB Mac Jones RB Christian McCaffrey WR (X) Jauan Jennings WR (Z) Skyy Moore WR (SL) Kendrick Bourne TE George Kittle FB Kyle Juszczyk LT Trent Williams LG Connor Colby C Jake Brendel RG Dominick Puni RT Colton McKivitz

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter LDE Bryce Huff LDT Kalia Davis RDT Jordan Elliott RDE Mykel Williams WLB Dee Winters MLB Tatum Bethune SLB Luke Gifford LCB Renardo Green (Q) SS Ji'Ayir Brown FS Marques Sigle RCB Deommodore Lenoir NB Upton Stout (Q)

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

Position Starter PK Eddy Pineiro P Thomas Morstead H Thomas Morstead PR Skyy Moore KR Isaac Guerendo LS Jon Weeks

Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter QB Michael Penix Jr. RB Bijan Robinson WR (X) Drake London WR (Z) Darnell Mooney WR (SL) Casey Washington TE Kyle Pitts Sr. LT Jake Matthews LG Matthew Bergeron C Ryan Neuzil RG Chris Lindstrom RT Elijah Wilkinson

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter LDE Zach Harrison NT Ruke Orhorhoro RDE David Onyemata WLB Leonard Floyd LILB Kaden Elliss RILB Divine Deablo SLB Arnold Ebiketie LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. SS Jessie Bates III FS Xavier Watts RCB Mike Hughes NB Billy Bowman Jr. (O)

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the 49ers:

Position Starter PK Parker Romo P Bradley Pinion H Bradley Pinion PR Jamal Agnew KR Jamal Agnew LS Liam McCullough

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart for Week 7

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Brock Purdy (O) Mac Jones Adrian Martinez Kurtis Rourke (O) RB Christian McCaffrey Brian Robinson Jr. Isaac Guerendo Jordan James WR (X) Jauan Jennings Demarcus Robinson Malik Turner Trent Taylor (IR) WR (Z) Ricky Pearsall (O) Skyy Moore Brandon Aiyuk (O) - WR (SL) Kendrick Bourne Jordan Watkins Jacob Cowing (IR) - TE George Kittle Jake Tonges Luke Farrell - FB Kyle Juszczyk - - - LT Trent Williams Spencer Burford (IR) - - LG Connor Colby Nick Zakelj Ben Bartch (IR) - C Jake Brendel Matt Hennessy - - RG Dominick Puni Drew Moss - - RT Colton McKivitz Austen Pleasants - -

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Bryce Huff Yetur Gross-Matos (O) Tarron Jackson (IR) - LDT Kalia Davis Alfred Collins Kevin Givens (Q) - RDT Jordan Elliott CJ West - - RDE Mykel Williams Sam Okuayinonu Trevis Gipson Nick Bosa (IR) WLB Dee Winters Nick Martin - - MLB Tatum Bethune Fred Warner (IR) - - SLB Luke Gifford Curtis Robinson - - LCB Renardo Green (Q) Tre Tomlinson (IR) - - SS Ji'Ayir Brown Jason Pinnock - - FS Marques Sigle Malik Mustapha Siran Neal - RCB Deommodore Lenoir Darrell Luter Jr. Jakob Robinson (IR) - NB Upton Stout (Q) Chase Lucas - -

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Eddy Pineiro - - - P Thomas Morstead - - - H Thomas Morstead - - - PR Skyy Moore Jordan Watkins Jacob Cowing (IR) - KR Isaac Guerendo Skyy Moore - - LS Jon Weeks - - -

Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th QB Michael Penix Jr. Kirk Cousins Emory Jones (IR) - RB Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Nathan Carter - WR (X) Drake London David Sills V Ray-Ray McCloud III (O) - WR (Z) Darnell Mooney (Q) KhaDarel Hodge - - WR (SL) Casey Washington Jamal Agnew - - TE Kyle Pitts Sr. Charlie Woerner Teagan Quitoriano Feleipe Franks (Q) LT Jake Matthews (Q) Michael Jerrell Storm Norton (IR) Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR) LG Matthew Bergeron - - - C Ryan Neuzil Jovaughn Gwyn - - RG Chris Lindstrom Kyle Hinton - - RT Elijah Wilkinson Jack Nelson Kaleb McGary (IR) -

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th LDE Zach Harrison - - - NT Ruke Orhorhoro LaCale London Sam Roberts - RDE David Onyemata Brandon Dorlus Ta'Quon Graham (Q) - WLB Leonard Floyd James Pearce Jr. - - LILB Kaden Elliss JD Bertrand Josh Woods - RILB Divine Deablo DeAngelo Malone Troy Andersen (O) - SLB Arnold Ebiketie Jalon Walker (O) Bralen Trice (IR) - LCB A.J. Terrell Jr. Natrone Brooks - - SS Jessie Bates III DeMarcco Hellams Malik Verdon (O) - FS Xavier Watts Jordan Fuller (IR) - - RCB Mike Hughes Clark Phillips III (IR) - - NB Billy Bowman Jr. (O) Dee Alford Mike Ford Jr. -

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

Pos Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PK Parker Romo - - - P Bradley Pinion - - - H Bradley Pinion - - - PR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III (O) Mike Hughes - KR Jamal Agnew Ray-Ray McCloud III (O) Mike Hughes - LS Liam McCullough - - -

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 SNF contest

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the Sunday night contest on Peacock or Fubo.

