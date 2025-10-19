  • home icon
  San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 SNF | 2025 NFL season

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup and depth chart for Week 7 SNF | 2025 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:25 GMT
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons - Source: Getty
NFL: OCT 13 Bills at Falcons - Source: Getty

The San Francisco 49ers (4-2) will square off against the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ahead of the 49ers vs. Falcons game, here's a look at the projected lineups for both teams.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup for Week 7

San Francisco 49ers projected starting lineup

NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers QB Mac Jones - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on offense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
QBMac Jones
RBChristian McCaffrey
WR (X)Jauan Jennings
WR (Z)Skyy Moore
WR (SL)Kendrick Bourne
TEGeorge Kittle
FBKyle Juszczyk
LTTrent Williams
LGConnor Colby
CJake Brendel
RGDominick Puni
RTColton McKivitz
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on defense vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
LDEBryce Huff
LDTKalia Davis
RDTJordan Elliott
RDEMykel Williams
WLBDee Winters
MLBTatum Bethune
SLBLuke Gifford
LCBRenardo Green (Q)
SSJi'Ayir Brown
FSMarques Sigle
RCBDeommodore Lenoir
NBUpton Stout (Q)
Here's a look at the 49ers' projected starters on special teams vs. the Falcons:

PositionStarter
PKEddy Pineiro
PThomas Morstead
HThomas Morstead
PRSkyy Moore
KRIsaac Guerendo
LSJon Weeks
Atlanta Falcons projected starting lineup

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn
NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on offense vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
QBMichael Penix Jr.
RBBijan Robinson
WR (X)Drake London
WR (Z)Darnell Mooney
WR (SL)Casey Washington
TEKyle Pitts Sr.
LTJake Matthews
LGMatthew Bergeron
CRyan Neuzil
RGChris Lindstrom
RTElijah Wilkinson
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on defense vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
LDEZach Harrison
NTRuke Orhorhoro
RDEDavid Onyemata
WLBLeonard Floyd
LILBKaden Elliss
RILBDivine Deablo
SLBArnold Ebiketie
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.
SSJessie Bates III
FSXavier Watts
RCBMike Hughes
NBBilly Bowman Jr. (O)
Here's a look at the Falcons' projected starters on special teams vs. the 49ers:

PositionStarter
PKParker Romo
PBradley Pinion
HBradley Pinion
PRJamal Agnew
KRJamal Agnew
LSLiam McCullough
San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons depth chart for Week 7

San Francisco 49ers depth chart

Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
QBBrock Purdy (O)Mac JonesAdrian MartinezKurtis Rourke (O)
RBChristian McCaffreyBrian Robinson Jr.Isaac GuerendoJordan James
WR (X)Jauan JenningsDemarcus RobinsonMalik TurnerTrent Taylor (IR)
WR (Z)Ricky Pearsall (O)Skyy MooreBrandon Aiyuk (O)-
WR (SL)Kendrick BourneJordan WatkinsJacob Cowing (IR)-
TEGeorge KittleJake TongesLuke Farrell-
FBKyle Juszczyk---
LTTrent WilliamsSpencer Burford (IR)--
LGConnor ColbyNick ZakeljBen Bartch (IR)-
CJake BrendelMatt Hennessy--
RGDominick PuniDrew Moss--
RTColton McKivitzAusten Pleasants--
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEBryce HuffYetur Gross-Matos (O)Tarron Jackson (IR)-
LDTKalia DavisAlfred CollinsKevin Givens (Q)-
RDTJordan ElliottCJ West--
RDEMykel WilliamsSam OkuayinonuTrevis GipsonNick Bosa (IR)
WLBDee WintersNick Martin--
MLBTatum BethuneFred Warner (IR)--
SLBLuke GiffordCurtis Robinson--
LCBRenardo Green (Q)Tre Tomlinson (IR)--
SSJi'Ayir BrownJason Pinnock--
FSMarques SigleMalik MustaphaSiran Neal-
RCBDeommodore LenoirDarrell Luter Jr.Jakob Robinson (IR)-
NBUpton Stout (Q)Chase Lucas--
Here's a look at the 49ers' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
PKEddy Pineiro---
PThomas Morstead---
HThomas Morstead---
PRSkyy MooreJordan WatkinsJacob Cowing (IR)-
KRIsaac GuerendoSkyy Moore--
LSJon Weeks---
Atlanta Falcons depth chart

Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their offense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
QBMichael Penix Jr.Kirk CousinsEmory Jones (IR)-
RBBijan RobinsonTyler AllgeierNathan Carter-
WR (X)Drake LondonDavid Sills VRay-Ray McCloud III (O)-
WR (Z)Darnell Mooney (Q)KhaDarel Hodge--
WR (SL)Casey WashingtonJamal Agnew--
TEKyle Pitts Sr.Charlie WoernerTeagan QuitorianoFeleipe Franks (Q)
LTJake Matthews (Q)Michael JerrellStorm Norton (IR)Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (IR)
LGMatthew Bergeron---
CRyan NeuzilJovaughn Gwyn--
RGChris LindstromKyle Hinton--
RTElijah WilkinsonJack NelsonKaleb McGary (IR)-
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their defense:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
LDEZach Harrison---
NTRuke OrhorhoroLaCale LondonSam Roberts-
RDEDavid OnyemataBrandon DorlusTa'Quon Graham (Q)-
WLBLeonard FloydJames Pearce Jr.--
LILBKaden EllissJD BertrandJosh Woods-
RILBDivine DeabloDeAngelo MaloneTroy Andersen (O)-
SLBArnold EbiketieJalon Walker (O)Bralen Trice (IR)-
LCBA.J. Terrell Jr.Natrone Brooks--
SSJessie Bates IIIDeMarcco HellamsMalik Verdon (O)-
FSXavier WattsJordan Fuller (IR)--
RCBMike HughesClark Phillips III (IR)--
NBBilly Bowman Jr. (O)Dee AlfordMike Ford Jr.-
Here's a look at the Falcons' depth chart for their special teams:

PosStarter2nd3rd4th
PKParker Romo---
PBradley Pinion---
HBradley Pinion---
PRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud III (O)Mike Hughes-
KRJamal AgnewRay-Ray McCloud III (O)Mike Hughes-
LSLiam McCullough---
How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons game? TV channel and live stream details for Week 7 SNF contest

The San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game will be broadcast live on NBC. Fans can also live stream the Sunday night contest on Peacock or Fubo.

Arnold

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

