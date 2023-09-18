Saquon Barkley injury update: Latest on Giants RB for fantasy football Week 3

Saquon Barkley has been a solid fantasy option over the last few seasons. The New York Giants star had himself a great effort in fantasy in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Barkley had 92 yards from scrimmage (63 rushing and 29 receiving) with two total touchdowns, getting 27.2 PPR points. It made him a top-five running back in PPR leagues.

The two-time Pro Bowler entered the league and immediately impacted fantasy football leagues. He racked up an amazing 385.8 fantasy points in PPR, which was second to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes in the 2018 season.

Fast forward to Week 3 of the 2023 season, and injuries could slow down Barkley and cause panic among fantasy owners.

Saquon Barkley injury update

The Giants are looking for good news regarding Barkley's ankle injury, which forced him out of the game's final moments against Arizona.

Although New York is cautiously confident that he steered clear of a severe injury, there are some concerns. Many people inside the franchise warned that the team does not fully know the degree of the injury yet.

X-rays on site at State Farm Stadium in Glendale were negative and did not show any breaks. However, the scans that are coming will tell a more comprehensive story of what Barkley is dealing with injury-wise.

Fantasy-wise, it's a wait-and-see process to see the full extent of the ankle injury. Barkley has a history of injuries to his leg, and suffered a torn ACL and MCL sprain during the Week 2 contest at Chicago in the 2020 season. His season was done after two games.

What the results of those scans say will tell the entire story of how to move ahead with or without the former Penn State star.

What happened to Saquon Barkley?

The Giants running back turned his ankle in an odd fashion at the bottom of a pile on a running play up the middle. This took place with just over a minute remaining in the Week 2 matchup.

Barkley turned the team around in the second half with two touchdowns. One of those came on a nine-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones, as Barkley jumped toward the pylon for the score.

Following the win, the 26-year-old was visibly unhappy as his right ankle was enlarged. Sadly, for the second time in three seasons, Barkley was injured in a fluke play.

Barkley accidentally stepped on the foot of a Dallas Cowboys defender in a game back in the 2021 season. His left ankle blew up and he missed four games. Jones spoke to the media after the game about Barkley's injury and what it means to the Giants offense:

“It’s always tough to see anyone go down, especially Saquon. He's a huge piece of what we're doing. He's an important player on the team. So, I know he'll work hard to get back, get through whatever he is going through. Look forward to having him back as soon as possible."

Those who own Barkley in fantasy football are now wondering what his status moving forward is.

When will Saquon Barkley return?

It is too early to tell whether or not Barkley will play on Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers. There's still uncertainty as to how severe it is despite the team's optimism. There's a chance that head coach Brian Daboll could sit his star as it's a short turnaround.

Looking at the depth behind Barkley, Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the Giants' top options at running back. If the Giants rest Barkley, head to the waiver wire if you don't have a suitable replacement on your fantasy roster.

Rams running back Kyren Williams is still available in almost 60 percent of leagues.

Williams had two total touchdowns with 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 3. He could be a long-term option in the team's backfield. Breida and Brightwell aren't great options against that 49ers defense.

Neither Giants running back won't come close to matching Barkley's production. Jones will likely go to the passing game in Saquon Barkley's absence. Once again, fantasy owners should keep an eye on the injury report ahead of the Week 3 game.