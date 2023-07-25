Saquon Barkley’s $11,000,000 solution of staying with Giants has fans blaming RB for “bit**ing and caving”

Saquon Barkley has had quite the journey in his NFL career and is entering his sixth season in 2023. The running back was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in the 2018 season, but later suffered a devastating ACL injury two campaigns later.

Barkley was set to hold out from the Giants training camp over his contract but signed an $11 million one-year deal instead. This came as a surprise to many fans, who took to Twitter to blame the two-time Pro Bowler for taking the deal:

This isn’t a big W for RBs as some people make it seem. #Giants added about $1M in incentives and gave Saquon $2M of the franchise-tag money up front, if I’m not mistaken.This isn’t a huge difference from the tender. Barkley got a little more incentive to come to camp.This isn’t a big W for RBs as some people make it seem. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Other fans noted that Barkley attended a Zoom call with other running backs and still took the deal:

Smart T. Jones @exhaustedBS @MySportsUpdate Saquans speakers didn’t work on the zoom call. Didn’t hear a thing. Took the cash and bolted!

Micah Parsons Fan @demcowboysfan @MySportsUpdate Hopped on that Zoom call and folded for a worse contract than the tag so quick

SmokelyCarmichael @DeuceSkywalker Saquon got off the zoom call and immediately folded like origami. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Ex @EXXO__ The other guys on the zoom call are probably just as confused as we are twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

A couple of fans are glad that the New York Giants star signed the deal:

NYGiantsfan74 @giantsfan74 @MySportsUpdate As a Giants fan I am happy this worked out. Scratching my head as to why Barkley did not push for the no tag clause next year.

A Zoom call was organized by Chargers running back Austin Ekeler in response to both Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs not getting long-term deals.

Last season, Barkley finished in the top five for rushing yards (1,312) while being in the top 10 for touchdowns (10). It was the seventh-best season in franchise history in rushing yards.

He currently ranks sixth in rushing yards in Giants history in yards (4,249) and 10th in touchdowns (29).

The former Penn State star was offered three long-term deals by the Giants' front office. One was given last November, another after last season and one at the deadline to work a multi-year deal earlier this month.

Where does Saquon Barkley's $11 million rank amongst RBs this season?

New York Giants RB Saqoun Barkley

Saquon Barkley's $11 million puts him tied for the third-most among RBs. The Giants running back is tied with Saints star Alvin Kamara.

Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers ($12 million) and rookie Bijan Robinson ($13.7 million) will make more Saquon Barkley this year. Looking at Jacobs, his $10.091 million is tied for eighth while Ekeler's $6.250 million is the 13th highest.

Time will tell as to whether the Giants and Barkley can reach a long-term deal at some point down the road.

