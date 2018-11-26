Seahawks stifle Panthers with last-second field goal

Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks held on for a 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers via the foot of Sebastian Janikowski in a crucial NFC matchup on Sunday.

The back-and-forth battle came down to the wire, with the game tied 27-27 at the two minute warning after three lead changes. Panthers veteran Graham Gano had a chance to give his team a late surge but missed a 52-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining to set Seattle up for a successful final drive to seal the win.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished 22 of 30 for 339 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

But Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was the real star of the show. He was perfect through the first half, setting a franchise record as he completed 14 of 14 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown before throwing his first incompletion of the game with his opening pass of the third quarter. However, he followed that up with a 26-yard rush for a first down.

Newton finished 25 of 30 for 256 yards, with two scores and a pick.

Meanwhile, Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey exploded as he logged 17 carries for 125 rushing yards and a touchdown while adding 11 catches for 112 receiving yards and another score. Sadly, his standout performance wasn't enough.

Seattle's victory kept the Rams from clinching the NFC West. Next up, the Seahawks will host Richard Sherman and the 49ers..

Carolina entered the week 12 matchup three-and-a-half games behind the first-place Saints but dropped their first home game of the season and third straight overall. The Panthers visit the Buccaneers in an NFC South showdown next.