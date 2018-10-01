Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Seahawks unfazed by Earl Thomas' one-finger sideline salute

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    01 Oct 2018, 20:47 IST
earl-thomas-100118-usnews-getty-ftr
Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas

Earl Thomas had a message for his team as he was carted off the field with a broken leg on Sunday, but the Seattle Seahawks are brushing it off.

The veteran safety appeared to look at the Seahawks sideline and deliver a one-finger salute as he exited the Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas held out the entire preseason as he tried to land a new contract with the Seahawks. Upon finally reporting to play, he noted on social media the "disrespect has been well noted and will not be forgotten."

The image of Thomas seemingly giving the finger to his own team will likely be the final and lasting image of the All-Pro in a Seattle uniform.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he did not acknowledge the gesture.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Carroll said. "It's a big stadium. I don’t know where it was aimed at. Earl was extraordinarily poised on the field.

"For what just occurred to be so clear and so resolved to - he knew what happened. But he was so poised and giving back to the players and all of us. So I don’t know what happened after that.”

Thomas' action prompted a different response from Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who commented on Instagram that he will "continue to be the 'bad guy' for ALL of us" as he remains a holdout amid his own contract dispute.

Omnisport
NEWS
Seahawks star Thomas suffers leg fracture
RELATED STORY
Seahawks WR Baldwin 'ready to go' against Cardinals
RELATED STORY
Browns, Cardinals come up just short in first starts by...
RELATED STORY
NFL training camp 2018: Contract holdouts and where they...
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Football: Hot Take Predictions for Every NFC West...
RELATED STORY
Shaquem Griffin to debut in Seahawks' opener
RELATED STORY
10 NFL Teams that could have a disastrous campaign in 2018
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Week 2 Studs
RELATED STORY
5 Most Horrific Injuries in NFL
RELATED STORY
Winners and Losers of the 2018 NFL Draft
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us