Seahawks vs Lions weather report: What does Detroit have in store for Geno Smith and co?

Given that the game between the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will be played indoors at Ford Stadium, the weather forecast is rather specific.

This Week 2 NFL showdown is scheduled to take place in a regulated atmosphere, protected from the outside world, unlike many other NFL games that may encounter erratic weather conditions.

A football game can be played in the ideal environment at Ford Stadium, free from the effects of wind, rain, or other inclement weather.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Seahawks and Lions can concentrate only on their tactics, implementation, and performances in this indoor atmosphere without having to worry about the weather.

Without having to stress about slick fields or blustery weather messing with passes and kicks, players should be able to show their abilities.

Additionally, spectators can take in the game in comfort without having to deal with the pain of being wet or the chilly weather.

How to watch Seahawks vs Lions

Stadium: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FuboTV, NFL+

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-play), Greg Olsen (Analyst), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (Sideline Reporters)

Expand Tweet

The Detroit Lions return to Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 1:00 p.m. ET to take on Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in their first home game of the season following a stunning victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fox will broadcast the game, with Kevin Burkhardt calling the play-by-play and Greg Olsen handling the commentary.

The Lions will want to start the new season with two victories for the first time since 2017 and seek vengeance for their 48-45 defeat to Seattle from the previous season.

Expand Tweet

Will Jaxon Smith-Njigba play in Week 2 vs Lions

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a newcomer wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.

There were, however, mitigating factors. Smith-Njigba was playing in his first NFL game, he was recovering from wrist surgery, and the offense appeared ineffective for the majority of the contest.

Expand Tweet

Smith-Njigba's performance impressed Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll though, who expects the WR to line up against the Lions in Week 2 at Ford Field.