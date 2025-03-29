Seattle Seahawks Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Macdonald and Co.

The Seattle Seahawks own the No. 18 overall pick and nine additional picks in this year's draft after narrowly missing out on playoff football last season. As the 2025 NFL draft draws nearer, the team is already making the last changes to their big board.

The Seahawks have begun inviting select draft prospects to come around for top-30 visits ahead of the three-day event.

Simply put, a top-30 visit means that each team in the league has the chance to conduct official face-to-face meetings with up to 30 college prospects. Those prospects are brought into the team facility for interviews and physical examinations.

Most of the Hawks' top-30 visits so far are looking at prospects to strengthen their wide receiver and offensive line departments, which are significant areas of need for the team.

Let's find out which prospects have top-30 visits scheduled with the Seahawks.

Tracking the Seattle Seahawks' top 30 pre-draft visits

1) Tyler Shough (quarterback) - Louisville

The Seahawks have a meeting arranged with Tyler Shough, according to ESPN's Brady Henderson.

Shough is a 25-year-old quarterback prospect who played seven years of college football. After three years each with Oregon and Texas Tech, he finally got game time at Louisville. He played 12 of his 42 career collegiate games for the Cardinals last season, throwing for 3,195 yards with 23 touchdowns and six picks.

The Louisville QB is still not expected to be taken in the draft until Day 3, even though his draft status has risen following a successful pro day.

2) Nick Emmanwori (safety) - South Carolina

Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports that safety Nick Emmanwori will be visiting the Seahawks as well.

Emmanwori posted some impressive numbers at the a 43-inch vertical jump and a 40-yard sprint time of 4.38 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine a few weeks ago. Since then, numerous mock drafts have ranked him as a first-round pick.

3) Esa Pole (offensive lineman) - Washington State

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly planning to host offensive tackle Esa Pole.

The 6-foot-7, 319-pound offensive lineman made an impression with a 29-inch vertical, 23 bench press repetitions, and a 40-yard dash time of 5.21 seconds at WSU's pro day earlier this month.

4) Bryce Cabeldue (offensive lineman) - Kansas

Tony Pauline reports that the Seahawks have a predraft visit planned with OL Bryce Cabeldue.

Cabeldue proved to be a valuable member of Kansas' offensive line, playing both left and right tackle in college.

5) Savion Williams (wide receiver) - TCU

The Seahawks are reportedly set to meet with wide receiver Savion Williams. Seattle need some help at receiver after DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both left this offseason.

Williams is predominantly a wide receiver. However, he also served as a returner and contributed on the ground during his collegiate career.

Williams compiled 933 yards from scrimmage with 12 total touchdowns for the Horned Frogs in 2024.

