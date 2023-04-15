Are Dalvin Cook's days as a Minnesota Vikings numbered? The team could move on from the veteran running back in the coming weeks.

Earlier this off-season, there was talk of Cook potentially being available via trade.

Per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Vikings could cut Cook by draft time. According to Fowler, all options are on the table and a trade could happen if they find another team willing to trade for him. They've already talked to at least one team about a potential trade.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."

The Vikings also already talked to at least one team about a trade in the past.

Cook has been one of the best running backs in football for the last five years. He's been named to four-straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022. He's rushed for at least 1,000 yards in the last four seasons. In his career, he's rushed for 5,993 yards, 47 touchdowns and has caught 221 passes for 1,794 yards and five touchdowns.

He signed a five-year deal worth up to $63 million in 2020. Perhaps the Vikings are looking to free up cap space and get younger.

NFL fans react to Dalvin Cook requesting a trade from the Minnesota Vikings

NFL fans on Twitter reacted to the news of Minnesota potentially moving on from Cook. Many think the Vikings are cruel for trying to move on from Cook.

Here's how fans reacted:

ICE @Makyle_Ice



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Crazy this is how they treat you after saving them multiple times the previous season. This shit is stupid

Evilese @Evilese112



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Wow that would be shocking

Dr. RockSauce @pmh9946



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Is this a joke?

perro grande @iamGTF



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



The NFL treat RB's like step children. It's WILD

TheWeenMachine @DABOMBDOTCOM999



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Why do the Vikings wanna get rid of Cook so bad?! The dude is a top 5 RB every year!

Mr. Mac @RoyyMacc



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



That's cold cutting a guy right before the draft…

Black Jesus @N_English04



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Boy the way Rbs get disrespected in the league is crazy

Elijah Norris @ENorris_2



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



Yea… Im done being a Vikings fan

Tyshaun @tyshauningram



"I'm told all options are on the table and he could be released if things don't work out."



I definitely do not understand this one…

Who should go after Dalvin Cook if he's cut or on the trade market?

Dalvin Cook NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

If Dalvin Cook is available for a trade or is released, he will receive a lot of interest from teams.

Cook is only 27 years old and was productive this past season, scoring 10 touchdowns, rushing for 1,173 yards and adding 295 receiving yards.

Cook is due $10 million this season, $11.9 million next season, and $12.9 million in 2025.

Several RB-needy teams could inquire about Cook. The Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and Chicago Bears are three teams that make sense.

The Dolphins haven't had a running back run for over 1,000 yards in a single-season since Jay Ajayi in 2016. They've re-signed Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert this off-season, but adding a star running back like Cook to their offense would make it even more dangerous.

The Bills could look to pair up Dalvin with his brother James, as they drafted him last year and lost Devin Singletary in free agency,

The Bears have the most cap space and, like the two other teams, don't have a star running back.

It's anybody's guess as to who Cook will suit up for in 2023, but it seems more likely that it won't be with the Vikings.

