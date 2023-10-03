Shannon Sharpe recalls wild night of being held up with an AK-47

NFL Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe is a National Football League icon. Sharpe captured the hearts of many through his ability on the field and charisma off it.

While the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens legend has retired from the NFL for over two decades, he remains popular in league circles. That is partly because of his signature podcast, Club Shay Shay, where famous people from numerous industries come over and chop it up with the NFL icon.

In a recent episode with Chad Ochocinco Johnson, Sharpe recalled a wild night of being held up with an AK-47. In this piece, we will explore the events of the night and how Sharpe made it out unscratched.

What happened that night?

According to Sharpe, he was in his old stomping ground, Savannah State, during the NFL off-season. While visiting the area, Sharpe paid a visit to a lady friend and proceeded to spend the night at her place. However, it all went south later that night.

Sharpe said:

"So, by two okay, I got my I got my shirt. I took my shirt off. I see the door handle turning. I'm like, what? What the hell, my homeboy thinking dude came in that thing with the AK..."

As you would expect, this shook Shannon Sharpe to his marrow, as he indeed didn't plan for such a fate. Thankfully, his potential assailant was pretty civil about what occurred.

Sharpe told Johnson:

"So he looked at me; I look at him. I say this is your people, man. He's like, yeah, that's okay. My bad. Guess what he asked me. He said my man, you Sharpe? I said Yeah, I thought so."

Breathing a sigh of relief, the Savannah State University legend made to take his leave. He proceeded to tell Ochocinco that:

"Okay, okay. So I got my stuff. I say my bad, bro. I say no. I say you know me. I don't know who you are. My bad. I'm wrong. So I get my necklace. I'm shook, I'm shook. Yeah. So I leave. And I'm thinking like, oh shit. I said, homeboy. I left my role in there. I said my man, you want to turn his mobile around. I'm going to get my joint. You got it? Did I? I bought it for 50 bands. I said my man, my Rollie on the dresser. I got it and left."

Chad Ochocinco Johnson looked at Sharpe in shock and told him:

"But God, but that was a good story way back. And then the funny thing about the story is that happened to a lot of dudes, but the outcome wasn't as gracious as yours."

It is crystal clear that Shannon Sharpe dodged a literal bullet that day, as he was a trigger pull away from ending up on a shirt. Thank goodness that common sense prevailed that night.

The aftermath of the wild night when Shannon Sharpe was helped up with an AK-47

After Shannon Sharpe was held up at gunpoint, the future Hall of Famer decided to take his safety more seriously. Of course, he kept on visiting his family and friends during the offseason, but never did he get into such a dicey situation.

Shannon Sharpe eventually became one of the league's most visible players and arguably the first tight end to be used as the focal point of a successful attack. Sharpe won three Super Bowls, is a four-time first-team All-Pro nod, a one-time second-team All-Pro selection, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a selection on the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team.

Furthermore, Shannon Sharpe is a member of the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame and the franchise's 50th Anniversary Team. He has his No.2 jersey retired by the Savannah State Tigers and is arguably the school's greatest-ever player. Sharpe was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and is widely heralded as one of the most excellent tight ends in NFL history.