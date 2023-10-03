Should the Bears fire Matt Eberflus? 4 candidates for Chicago to explore after disastrous 0-4 start 

Did Justin Fields call out Matt Eberflus in a recent press conference? The Chicago Bears quarterback mentioned “coaching” as one of the reasons he overthinks on the field. Perhaps there’s a problem with how they connect or if they are on the same page.

Unfortunately, Eberflus’ head coaching stint with the Bears has been atrocious. He’s only won three games as of Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, and they are on a 14-game losing streak. In-season firings aren’t new in the NFL, and the Bears should let go of him because it's not working at all.

Why prolong the agony if Eberflus has largely failed in his role? Does he have the capacity to make things better within the season? Money wouldn't be a concern because they can buy out his contract.

If Matt Eberflus gets fired, the Bears will look for their fifth head coach in 11 seasons. But among current tacticians, who could general manager Ryan Poles and the Halas-McCaskey family hire to help turn things around? Here are some plausible candidates.

4 Coaches the Chicago Bears can hire to replace Matt Eberflus

There’s an unwritten rule that NFL teams must pair a young quarterback with an offensive-minded head coach. While it’s not a fool-proof formula for success, it makes sense in assisting with the play-caller’s development. After all, the quarterback is the game’s most important position, and they need a mentor for a player with a lot of potential.

In Chicago’s case, having a coach with an offensive background will look at Fields’ strengths before developing a system that maximizes his talents. Here are some football minds the Bears must get after Matt Eberflus.

1) Todd Monken – Offensive Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken looks on before the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

Justin Fields learned under the Lamar Jackson school of quarterbacking. Therefore, it would make sense for the Bears to hire the one currently coaching Jackson as Matt Eberflus’ replacement.

While Monken is a first-year offensive coordinator for the Ravens, he has held the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns. He is also a part of two National Championship teams with the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

Monken’s scheme must work because the Ravens are 3-1 through Week 4. He has maintained Baltimore’s predominantly run-based offense and is still having success even if J.K. Dobbins suffered a season-ending injury.

Getting him as Fields’ coach gives the Bears a system that their quarterback will be comfortable with. The passing accuracy will come if he’s put in a position to succeed.

2) Ben Johnson – Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

Johnson has been coaching in the NFL since 2012, when he became an offensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins. He rose through the ranks until the Detroit Lions hired him as offensive quality control coach in 2019. Three years later, he’s now in charge of the Lions’ offense.

Under his leadership, the Lions have been one of the best offensive teams in the league. They ranked fifth in points (26.6) and fourth in total yards (380) per game last season.

This year, they have built a 3-1 record through Week 4 while ranking eighth in total yards (386.3) and points (26.5) per game. Detroit is also tenth in rushing yards per game (136.5), a style that Fields prefers. It could be the offense Justin Fields is looking for that Matt Eberflus cannot provide.

3) Ken Dorsey – Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey looks on during warm-ups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Dorsey took over as the Bills offensive coordinator when the New York Giants hired Brian Daboll. However, he’s been with the Bills since 2019, starting as a quarterback coach.

The Bills retained its explosive offense, with Dorsey calling the plays. Josh Allen remains one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, and Stefon Diggs is a threat whenever he lines up.

But while Buffalo is mainly known for their passing attack, they also have a successful ground game, ranking eighth in rushing yards per game (138). Dorsey could take over from Matt Eberflus and make the Bears offense work.

4) Kellen Moore – Offensive Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 12, 2023, in Inglewood, California.

The Chargers may have outsmarted the Bears in this case. Brandon Staley’s seat gets hotter whenever the team struggles. Could it be that the team hired Moore to put pressure on Staley to do his job better? Otherwise, someone can take his place.

But Moore deserves a head coaching role in the NFL, be it Matt Eberflus’ current position or any other opening. Under his wing, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the more successful offenses in the NFL. He’s trying to replicate the same success with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen, and Austin Ekeler.

The Chargers rank seventh in points per game (27.5), with 24 points as their lowest output. If the Chargers don’t promote him, the Chicago Bears could swoop in and have Moore take over from Matt Eberflus.