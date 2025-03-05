Should the Giants draft Travis Hunter? Why Joe Schoen should ditch consensus and go all-in on Colorado star in 2025 NFL Draft

Travis Hunter is one of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He was a two-way player for the Colorado Buffaloes as a cornerback and a wide receiver. His status as one of the best overall players in the country was solidified by him winning the Heisman Trophy and being selected as an All-American last season.

The dynamic athlete is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft this year, regardless of whether he decides to play both positions or just one of them. The New York Giants represent a potential landing spot with their third-overall pick, though most around the NFL expect them to select a quarterback.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered to be the best quarterback prospects this year, but general manager Joe Schoen should seriously consider pivoting to Travis Hunter instead. Their franchise is in need of reliable cornerbacks and play-making wide receivers, so he can theoretically solve two of their current problems.

Hunter led the entire Big Ten Conference last season with 96 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns, proving his value as a wide receiver. He was even better as a cornerback, intercepting four passes on his way to winning the Chuck Bednarik award for being the college football Defensive Player of the Year.

While the Giants clearly need to address their quarterback situation after moving on from Daniel Jones last year, their roster as a whole severely lacks talent. They will find it difficult to be successful unless they improve in this area, regardless of who their quarterback is for the 2025 NFL season.

Hunter has proven to be in a class of his own when it comes to overall talent this year, so he may be their best pick at third overall.

Giants QB options if they draft Travis Hunter with 3rd pick

If the New York Giants decide to pass on a quarterback with the third-overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and select Travis Hunter instead, they will have several options for addressing the position. With Ward and Sanders likely being unavailable for them after that, they can consider a rookie quarterback in the next tier, such as Jaxson Dart or Tyler Shough.

They will also be able to explore the possibility of targeting a quarterback during the 2025 NFL free agency period as several veterans are currently available. Among the top options are Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, and Sam Darnold.

Their best overall strategy may be to sign a veteran and draft a prospect in the mid-rounds, giving them a potential short and long-term solution in the same offseason.

