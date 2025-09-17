Should I drop Courtland Sutton in Week 3? Fantasy projection for Broncos WR

Courtland Sutton delivered in the preseason and again in Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. However, his Week 2 performance was, in a word, dreadful. Was it bad enough to consider cutting ties entirely?

Choosing correctly could be the difference between winning and losing at fantasy this week and beyond. Here's a look at everything you need to know about Courtland Sutton and whether Week 1 will be the standard or if Week 2 will be what to expect.

Should I drop Courtland Sutton for Week 3 Fantasy Football?

Courtland Sutton at Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts - Source: Imagn

Sutton delivered six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, but was effectively nixed in Week 2, despite the Indianapolis Colts heading into the game with a significantly injured secondary. That said, it's clear what took place: Xavien Howard, a player with a reputation as a ball-hawk cornerback, was matched up with Sutton.

Trending

Bo Nix likely realized this and targeted Troy Franklin working against backups, effectively giving him all of Sutton's targets. As such, going forward, it's clear that one will need to look at Sutton's matchup in Week 3. It's too early to drop him, but if you had him as your WR1 or WR2, his Week 2 performance deserves a demotion to being a flex or a bench player.

The Broncos are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, who managed to slow down Jakobi Meyers in Week 2 compared to their previous matchup, holding him under 70 yards compared to 123 yards and a touchdown. Expect this to be the ceiling for Sutton this week.

Courtland Sutton fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 season

Courtland Sutton is coming off his second 1,000-yard season of his career. Mathematically speaking, the wide receiver is due to finish with fewer yards this year. Set to turn 30 years old in October and at the beginning of a five-year deal with the earliest out for Denver in 2027 (Spotrac), there are multiple reasons for the franchise wide receiver to take a statistical step back.

He will still be involved quite often as the team's top pass-catcher, but if you drafted him expecting him to carry your wide receiver room, he will be unable to do so. He still has value, but will work best as a flex or a top bench player going forward.

That said, circle Week 4 on the calendar as Sutton will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are notorious for letting receivers through their secondary.

Other notable start-worthy matchups for Sutton this season are the New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, and potentially the Las Vegas Raiders.

