Should I drop Tyrone Tracy Jr.? Week 4 fantasy projection for Giants RB

During Sunday Night Football's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. left the game towards the end of the first quarter with a shoulder injury.As he caught a pass from Russell Wilson, he jolted towards the sideline where he met two Chiefs' defenders, and lowered his shoulder into Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson. After absorbing the contact, Tracy Jr. got up holding his shoulder and left the game and didn't return.As a result, Tracy is expected to miss the next two-four weeks, hurting his fantasy value. Should I drop Tyrone Tracy Jr. for Week 4 Fantasy Football?Kansas City Chiefs v New York Giants - Source: GettyBe careful. If you drop Tyrone Tracy Jr. now in fantasy, he may get snatched up quickly on the waiver wire.As we approach Week 4 of the NFL season, more and more injuries will happen, with even less valuable players becoming more valuable. While Tracy Jr. isn't viewed as a top 10 back per se in terms of fantasy, when he returns wehter it's two or four weeks from now, there will be less running backs available to pick up.It may be worth holding him on the bench for a few weeks unless a team has a few solid options at running back on the bench. There's also the chance that Cam Skattebo takes over as RB1 with his opportunity to lead the backfield in Tracy Jr.'s absence.Tyrone Tracy Jr. fantasy outlook for rest of 2025 seasonNew York Giants v Dallas Cowboys - Source: GettyDespite being out for the next two-four games, Tyrone Tracy Jr. still has a solid fantasy outlook for the entire season as a whole. Even with missing the next few games, fantasypros.com projects him to finish as the 39th-44th best running back in terms of fantasy points. Again, Tracy Jr. wasn't drafted or viewed by owners as a guy that would finish top five or top 10 in fantasy points, but he did accumulate over 1,000 yards from scrimmage last season as a fifth-round rookie. Tracy Jr. showed potential to make a leap this season in numbers, but that could be stalled due to the time missed. Still, he should be a good RB2 or flex option for when he returns. That's if Cam Skattebo doesn't steal the show and take over as the team's full-time starting running back.