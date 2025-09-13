Should I pick up Aaron Rodgers in Waiver Wire? Fantasy outlook and projections for Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers made his first start in black and gold. In their 34-32 win over the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback threw for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Rodgers can still be found in fantasy formats all over, as he's owned by fewer than 15 percent of leagues. With that ownership percentage, he is one of the most talked-about waiver adds heading into Week 2.

Should you add Aaron Rodgers in Week 2 Waiver Wire?

Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Aaron Rodgers completed nearly three-quarters of his passes without any interceptions and distributed the football to many playmakers. He threw touchdowns to Calvin Austin, Ben Skowronek, Jaylen Warren and Jonnu Smith. This is an indication that Rodgers likes running the system and is not just sitting back and targeting DK Metcalf.

From a fantasy perspective, it means defenses cannot key in on a single target. Still, it also makes predicting week-to-week production more difficult for managers investing in his receivers.

The red flag is protection. Rodgers took four sacks and absorbed repeated hits behind an offensive line that remains a work in progress. Consistent pressure could limit his upside and increase his risk of injury. Fantasy managers considering a waiver claim should factor in that volatility.

The matchup in Week 2 adds to the uncertainty. Seattle’s defense gave up yards through the air in the opener, yet forced two interceptions. Rodgers has historically been efficient at protecting the football, but the Seahawks’ secondary is opportunistic enough to turn mistakes into points.

Bottom line: Rodgers is not a must-add across all leagues, but he deserves consideration for teams with shaky quarterback situations.

Aaron Rodgers' fantasy outlook for the 2025 NFL season

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

During his final year with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers managed four touchdowns in a game only once. This is a reminder that such production is unlikely to repeat every week. Pittsburgh’s offensive philosophy under Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada leans on a balanced attack, with the ground game often setting the tone. That style can boost efficiency but also caps raw passing volume.

Another factor is the supporting cast. DK Metcalf provides Rodgers with a true vertical threat; however, the rest of the receiving corps profiles more as complementary pieces. The absence of a true No. 2 receiver may suggest Rodgers’ fantasy upside would be determined by him spreading the football and taking what defenses give him. This tendency may lead to steady mid-level production instead of explosive fantasy totals.

Realistically, Rodgers’ ceiling is a bout as good as a middle-range QB1 with favorable matchups, but the floor could be closer to that of a QB2 when the protection is shaky.

