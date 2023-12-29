Should I pick the Bills or 49ers defense in Week 17? Exploring matchups for fantasy football

The Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers are two of the top 10 defenses in fantasy football this season. With Week 17 now underway, fantasy football managers are either involved in a Super Bowl battle or playing consolation games.

After the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets faced off on Thursday night, two of the best defenses in the league are done for the week. However, there are multiple units out there that could be game-winners, including the Bills' and 49ers' defenses.

Let's take a look at their fantasy football outlooks in Week 17, starting with the Buffalo Bills:

Bills defense rank for Week 17

The Bills have been on a tear in recent times, completing a turnaround after a disappointing start to the 2023 season. Buffalo has won four out of its last five games and its defense has been an integral part of this success.

However, that hasn't really translated into fantasy football. Their defense has only broken 10 points three times this season and has not done so since their 21-point performance against the Jets in Week 11.

On the season, the Bills defense has recorded 50 sacks, 13 INTs, 11 fumble recoveries and 1 TD. This is good for 128.00 points in fantasy football, which makes them the ninth-best defense for point-scoring.

The good news is that the Bills face the New England Patriots in Week 17, and the Pats have struggled to score touchdowns this season. New England has scored a total of 212 points, which ranks as the worst in not just the AFC, but the whole NFL.

Not only that, but the Patriots have turned the ball over 23 times this season, so there is reason to believe they will do so again. New England has won two of its last three games, but Buffalo is expected to record a comfortable win here.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool expects the Bills' defense to record 8.2 points, which ranks at No. 4 in its Week 17 projections. You will be hard-pressed to find a better defense and benching them could be a costly mistake at this stage of the season.

49ers defense rank for Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best defenses in the NFL and after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, will be looking to bounce back immediately.

Given how good a team they are, that doesn't bode well for their next opponent, the Washington Commanders. The Commanders are a team in freefall, having lost their last six games in a row. They are also rumored to be considering making big changes to their coaching staff when the season ends.

They are set to start Jacoby Brissett against the 49ers, who is a safer pair of hands than Sam Howell when it comes to turnovers. Howell has thrown 17 INTs this season, which leads the NFL.

San Francisco's defense has recorded 45 sacks, 19 INTs, 6 fumble recoveries, 1 safety and 1 TD this season. This totals 128.00 points in fantasy football and ranks No. 8 in the league for point-scoring.

The 49ers defense looks elite and the Commanders are there to be hit hard in Week 17. As such, Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects them to record 11 points, which makes them the best defense in Week 17.

Bills or 49ers defense: Which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 17?

Given the numbers, if you are choosing between these defenses, you should start the 49ers in Week 17. While both teams have favorable matchups, the 49ers have the star power to overwhelm the Commanders here and that cannot be ignored.

That does not mean the Bills defenses is a poor pick, and if you have them you should feel comfortable starting them against the Patriots.

If you are not sold on either of these defenses, there are some interesting options available as streamers in Week 17.