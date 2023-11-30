Should I pick the Browns or Chargers defense in Week 13? Exploring matchups for fantasy football 

The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers have potentially game-winning defenses in Week 13 of fantasy football. This is one of the toughest game weeks of the 2023 season as there are six teams on byes. As such, managers are scrambling for players and looking to get the most from every position with the playoffs looming on the horizon.

With no players from the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, this threatens to be a low-scoring week.

With that in mind, starting the right defense could be the difference between winning or losing and both the Browns and Chargers could get you over the line. Let's take a look at their fantasy outlooks in Week 13:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Browns defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

Browns defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

The Cleveland Browns travel to LA to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, which could be a tricky fixture. The Browns received good news on Myles Garrett, as he avoided structural damage in a shoulder injury he sustained on Sunday.

While Garrett is questionable to play in LA, the likelihood is that he will be on the field unless the medical team rules him out. This doesn't inspire confidence in fantasy football, as although a banged-up Myles Garrett shouldn't be unestimated, his ability to cause chaos may be compromised.

The LA Rams have not been firing on all cylinders this season, but they did put on a show against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The Rams won 37-14 and are back to full strength on offense.

Cooper Kupp logged a full practice on Wednesday and looks set to carry no injury designation after avoiding an ankle scare a few weeks back. Kyren Wiliams was like a battering ram on his return from the IR, putting up 143 yards on the ground along with 61 yards and 2 TDs through the air (35.40 points HHPR leagues). Add a healthy Matt Stafford and Puka Nacua and you have a very capable offense.

Another issue that the Browns' defense has to deal with stems from within their own organization. Cleveland's offense looks stagnant with QB Deshaun Watson out for the season and a lack of both first downs and scoring could result in the defense spending a lot of time on the field.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Browns defense to record 9.6 points in Week 13, which means they are a very good pick. Their proclivity for sacks (34), fumble recoveries (7), interceptions (9) and TDs (2) cannot be ignored, even with the concerns listed above.

Chargers defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

Chargers defense fantasy outlook for Week 13

The Los Angeles Chargers defense has looked porous for much of the 2023 season but there is cause for hope in Week 13. LA has put up some decent fantasy football scores against some of the league's weaker offenses (14.00 vs. LV Raiders, 27.00 vs. NY Jets & 9.00 vs. Chicago Bears) and faces the New England Patriots on Sunday.

This is a very promising matchup as New England seems in disarray and has put up only a combined 13 points over their last two games. With Mac Jones set to sit behind Bailey Zappe, this is a promising matchup for the Khalil Mack and Chargers defense.

LA has recorded 36 sacks, 6 INTs, 9 fumble recoveries and 1 TD for 77.00 fantasy points this season. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit tool projects the Chargers D to record 7.2 points in Week 13, which means they are a good pick. Expect the Patriots to struggle on offense and make a host of mistakes if they go behind early on.

Browns or Chargers defense, which one's the right call in fantasy football Week 13?

While both of these defenses are good options, if you are choosing between them it's a bit of a coin toss. While the Browns' defense is superior to the Chargers', there are some concerns regarding Cleveland overall and the strength of their opponent.

If Myles Garrett logs a full practice and carries no injury designation you should start the Browns, but if he is ruled out or questionable, start the Chargers.

Defensive projections in Week 13

As both teams are capable of racing up the sacks and INTs, they are potential game-winners in Week 13 and are safe starts. Given the strength of opposition they are facing, Cleveland has a higher floor but LA has a higher ceiling.

If you are in desperation mode and projected to lose this week, take a risk on the Chargers. If not, take the safer route and the more dependable floor with Cleveland.