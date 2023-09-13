Should I start D'Andre Swift? Fantasy Football preview of Eagles RB for Week 2

This past offseason running back D'Andre Swift was traded by the Detroit Lions to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Lions received a fourth and seventh-round pick in return for the second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

It was expected that Swift would play a bigger role in the Eagles offense this year, but in Week 1 against the New England Patriots, he only had one carry. Swift rushed three yards, and all the fantasy football managers who had him on their team were left upset.

In this article, I'll talk about whether Swift is worth starting for Week 2 or not and will lay emphasis on his potential usage.

D'Andre Swift Fantasy Outlook for Week 2

With Kenneth Gainwell expected to miss Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, D'Andre Swift could be utilized well by the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be the favorites heading into the game, and given how Jalen Hurts played in Week 1, they could rely on their running game.

Swift can be involved in the passing game as well, and this is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his talent. If he is able to play well in Gainwell's experience, then Swift is likely to get more involved in the team's offense going forward.

Last season, the running back played 14 games in which he had 99 carries for 542 yards and scored eight touchdowns. Among those eight touchdowns, three were receiving touchdowns. He averaged 5.5 yards per carry with the Lions last season, and behind the great offensive line of the Eagles, he could certainly average more.

Nick Sirianni wants to utilize D'Andre Swift much more on offense

After D'Andre Swift had only one carry and one reception on his Eagles debut, head coach Nick Sirianni has come out and said that is unlikely to happen again. He wants to maximize the running back's ability in both the passing and running game. Here's what Sirianni said about Swift:

“He’ll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game, and he’ll be in the role sometimes like he was in last game.”

These words from the Eagles head coach are certainly positive, and it's expected that the 24-year-old quarterback will get the opportunity to prove himself.

Throughout his career in Detroit, the Lions coaching staff didn't utilize him well, and now it will be intriguing to see what the Eagles do after week 1's lackluster performance.

