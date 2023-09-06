Should I start Skyy Moore? Fantasy Football preview of Chiefs WR for Week 1’s clash vs. Lions

Skyy Moore and the Kansas City Chiefs begin their season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. Although the defending Super Bowl champions are favorites heading into the game, they could be without two of their best players.

Chris Jones is likely to miss the game due to contract negotiations, while Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee in practice yesterday. Due to Kelce's absence, Moore could play a huge role for the Chiefs, and in this article, we will discuss whether you should start him or not on your fantasy football teams.

Skyy Moore Fantasy Football Outlook for Week 1

Skyy Moore: AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs

As per FantasyPros, Skyy Moore had an ADP of 116 heading into this season, and if there was any game where he deserves to start in fantasy football, it's the game against the Detroit Lions.

With Travis Kelce possibly missing the game, and Kadarius Toney still easing his way from injury, the stage is set for Moore to dominate against a questionable defensive unit.

The game is expected to be a high-scoring one, and given how great Patrick Mahomes has always been to start the season, Sky Moore can certainly score a touchdown and have a big game.

In his last game for the Chiefs, the 22-year-old wide receiver scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he will be confident heading into this game.

Moreover, throughout the offseason, it was mentioned that Moore would play a significantly bigger role this season.

Patrick Mahomes will likely spread the ball in Travis Kelce's absence

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Since his favorite target Travis Kelce won't be on the field, Patrick Mahomes will likely spread out the ball, and cause more issues for the Lions.

Not only Moore, but other receivers like Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, and Justyn Ross could have big games as well. This will be year two for Moore in the NFL, and being a second-round pick, the Chiefs expect him to set up.

This is the perfect opportunity for him to show his worth to the franchise, and hopefully, he will have a big game.