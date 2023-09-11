Should I trade Cam Akers after Week 1? Exploring fantasy projection for Rams RB

Week 1 in the NFL is when fantasy managers find out how they did on their draft, and it has not been kind to Cam Akers in the past. Last year, he was drafted relatively highly and was thoroughly outplayed by Darrell Henderson. This year, he wasn't drafted as highly, but he was once again outplayed by the backup. If you drafted him, you may be considering trying to trade him.

Should I trade Cam Akers? Who should I trade Rams RB for?

Week 1 is almost always too early to determine whether or not a player should be traded in fantasy. It's the first week, and if players were making trades off of that, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, DJ Moore and so many others would all be on the trade block.

However, it's not a good sign that Akers played so poorly and that backup Kyren Williams played so well. Akers came into the game as the starter and received 22 carries as the workhorse. What he did with those carries is concerning.

He recorded just 29 yards (with 12 coming on one run) on the ground for a 1.3 yards per carry rate. His touchdown saved him, but had the Rams not been aggressive on fourth down and goal, he wouldn't have even had those points. It's definitely worth looking into a trade, especially since Williams averaged more than twice the YPC and scored two touchdowns.

As for who you can trade him for, it's all about value and timing. Some players are going to be vaued higher now than they would be later. James Conner, for example, is probably not a wise trade target for Akers.

Our trade analyzer believes Conner's value is below that of Akers. On the other hand, trading him for someone like Miles Sanders, who also had a mediocre debut with a fumbling issue, would be wise per our projections.

There are options you can pursue, but Cam Akers did get the lion's share of touches. It's worth monitoring for a while at the very least.

Exploring Cam Akers' fantasy projection for 2023

Cam Akers was supposed to be the RB1 in Los Angeles. He was supposed to be so last year before an absolute dud in the early weeks. As the season progressed, he got better, but that was supposed to carry over.

It did not, and he was pretty bad in the opener. It will be interesting to see the usage rates going forward. For now, there's nothing suggesting that Akers will be demoted, but the touch counts could shift. Williams did much better, so there's a chance he ends up as the top back.