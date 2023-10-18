Should I trade for Diontae Johnson in Week 7? Fantasy Projection for Steelers WR

Diontae Johnson has been the leading wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past four years. His reliable volume and established role in their offensive scheme made him a popular target during fantasy football drafts ahead of the 2023 NFL season. Unfortunately, He was injured in his first game this year but is expected to finally return in Week 7.

Now that Johnson is presumably back, it will be interesting to monitor how his fantasy value changes for the remainder of the season. He basically fell off the radar when he was injured so early on, but his return immediately makes him a solid lineup option. He has also instantly become a trade candidate, as some managers will look to capitalize on his currently skewed value.

Should I trade Diontae Johnson this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Should I trade Diontae Johnson this week?

Confused about trading Anthony Richardson? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Diontae Johnson's value is unlikely to be any lower than it is right now, considering he hasn't played since Week 1. As soon as he jumps back into his WR1 role with the Steelers, which could come as early as Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, his fantasy stock will probably rise up quickly.

This makes Johnson a buy candidate in fantasy leagues because he will most likely be more expensive later than he is now, prior to officially returning to the football field. The fantasy football trade analyzer suggested a package of two high-upside players, such as Jameson Williams and Roschon Johnson, in exchange for Johnson.

If another manager is interested in potential future stars rather than an already established one, this swap makes sense for a team looking for a reliable wide receiver. Whenever healthy, Johnson has consistently been heavily involved in the Steelers' passing scheme.

Will Diontae Johnson play in Week 7?

Johnson's update for Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially opened Johnson's practice window, meaning he's eligible to come off the injured reserve list in the next 21 days. He has already served his four-week minimum absence by being placed on the IR prior to Week 2, missing each of the Stelers' last four games and their bye week.

Also Read: Diontae Johnson injury update

While Johnson will first need to test out his hamstring during practice sessions this week, it appears that he has a strong chance of returning in Week 7. If he does, he will likely slot back into his starting role and could potentially take some targets away from George Pickens in their offensive scheme.

Before plugging Johnsons back into fantasy football lineups, make sure to consult the Start/Sit Optimizer first.

Diontae Johnson Fantasy Projection in 2023

Johnson's fantasy projection in 2023

Volume and consistency are two of the most important factors when analyzing fantasy football value for any player, especially for wide receivers. Diontae Johnson has proven reliable in both categories and has done so for each of the four years he has been in the NFL. This includes exceeding 85 receptions and 850 yards in his past three seasons.

Johnson's value was questioned last season when the team transitioned to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. By leading the team in target, receptions, and receiving yards, the star wide receiver proved that wasn't an issue. Their initial chemistry made Johnson an attractive target in fantasy football, especially as Pickett continues to develop as a passer and presumably improves even further.

While Diontae Johnson missed each of the past four games with a hamstring injury, there's little reason to believe he won't immediately reclaim his role as the Steelers' WR1. He will share the field with Pickens, but Johnson was the more productive player last year and can reasonably be expected to continue that for the remainder of the 2023 fantasy football season.

Confused about who to start Jaguars-Saints? Use our Start/Sit Optimizer to get insights for Week 7