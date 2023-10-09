Should I trade for Jonathan Taylor? Fantasy projection for Colts RB after Week 5 return from injury

Jonathan Taylor finally returned to action on Sunday. After a trade request, a holdout, an injury, and a trip to the PUP list, Taylor got the extension he wanted from the team and suited up. For fantasy, it was exactly what managers who took a risk drafting him were waiting for. Was it productive? More importantly, is he worth trading for?

Should I trade for Jonathan Taylor this week?

Ideally, you should have traded for Jonathan Taylor before he returned. That would have taken a big risk on your part, but you could have got him for much cheaper when fantasy managers weren't sure of his eventual playing status.

However, given it wasn't an outstanding return for Taylor, his price is still lower. You should be interested in trading for him if given the opportunity. Our trade analyzer can help you find the right deal.

It was a very limited return to action for the former Pro Bowl running back. He carried the ball six times for 18 yards, a three yard average. He also caught one pass on one target for 16 yards. He was heavily outsnapped and outplayed by Zack Moss in the backfield.

However, backfield performance is heavily influenced by line play. The offensive line paved the way for a career day for Moss, so a healthy and up to speed Taylor will likely do even better. His value will only climb, so try and swing a trade now.

His lackluster return could mean that fantasy managers are unhappy, combine that with a boom performance from Moss, and they could be inclined to make a trade and it is definitely worth a shot.

Will Jonathan Taylor play in Week 6?

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Jonathan Taylor will be back on the field for the Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will have their star running back on the field, as his small day was more for gradually getting him back in rather than major injury again.

Jonathan Taylor fantasy outlook in 2023

Now that he is back and healthy (and under a serious contract), Jonathan Taylor can begin to play again. He will likely show people why he was such a highly-touted running back and why he deserves that contract.

Jonathan Taylor is back!

He's as good a runner as anyone in the NFL, and the Colts' offensive line is good at run-blocking. Head coach Shane Steichen likes to run the ball, too. With Anthony Richardson likely out for a bit, they may lean even more on the running game.

All of this bodes well for Taylor and makes his outlook for the remaining weeks very high.