Should I trade for TJ Hockenson in Week 7? Fantasy Projection for Vikings TE

TJ Hockenson has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL since coming to the Minnesota Vikings. That has been true thus far this season, posting good stats lines most weeks. At this late juncture in the season, is it worth it to try and add him to your roster via trade?

Should I trade for TJ Hockenson this week?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

You should try and swing a trade for TJ Hockenson this week. It would've been easier to do so before the injury to Justin Jefferson, but it's still a good time to try and add the star tight end.

He has been the third-best tight end in fantasy football this year in ESPN PPR, averaging almost 13 points per game. He ranks ahead of Mark Andrews, Cole Kmet, Darren Waller and others.

Make this trade in fantasy football!

Our trade analyzer can help you find the right trade for Hockenson. If you're wondering who you should offer, the analyzer can help. For example, it believes Waller and Tyler Lockett for Hockenson would be a fantastic deal for you.

Will TJ Hockenson play in Week 7?

TJ Hockenson will play in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. The star tight end faces a tough matchup, but he's been virtually matchup-proof this season. Heading into Monday night, you may need some points and Hockenson can be a good source for them.

He's not injured and has not missed a game this season. He has been in perfect health and is in no danger of missing any time. As of now, he's fine and would be a worthy trade target with no expected gaps in playing time.

TJ Hockenson fantasy projection 2023

As mentioned, TJ Hockenson has been the third best fantasy football tight end thus far. That is extremely valuable in a position that is notoriously weak. He may not out-perform Mark Andrews the rest of the way, but he is almost a lock to finish as TE4 or better.

Those numbers may even improve in the near future. With Justin Jefferson on injured reserve and expected to miss three to five more weeks, the target share will likely continue to go up for Hockenson.

He's competing with rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison to be the number one target right now, and the veteran tight end is a little more reliable at this stage. He's already a great tight end, and he could get even better.