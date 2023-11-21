Should you start Zach Charbonnet? Seahawks RB's fantasy outlook, trade options explored following Kenneth Walker injury

For those lucky enough to have picked up Zach Charbonnet on waivers, or possessing the foresight to hold on to him, your gamble has paid off. With Kenneth Walker III expected to miss some time, Charbonnet will become a huge part of the Seattle Seahawks' offense.

“Kenny got an oblique strain that was legit,” Carroll told reporters after the Week 11 game. “He couldn’t do anything. He couldn’t move hardly with it.”

While Walker is not expected to go on IR and is yet to be ruled out of Week 12, he is almost certainly going to miss some games. That includes the pivotal matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

The Scientific Inquirer puts the recovery time for most oblique strains as "a few weeks," which could mean Walker returns in Week 13, but likely Week 14 or 15 in some capacity.

While how many games Walker will miss and what his usage will be when he returns is unclear at this point, Charbonnet will take the lead role until he's healthy (and maybe longer).

Starting running backs against the Niners is a brave move, but with Seattle at home and boasting a strong rushing game, Charbonnet is an enticing prospect. Not only is the rookie explosive, but he's also useful in the short-passing game. As such, even against the 49ers he should be a start in fantasy football.

Zach Charbonnet is rostered in only 34.9% of fantasy leagues (fantasy.NFL.com), so if you can pick him up on waivers you should. However, if you're thinking of trading for Charbonnet (or trading him away), the question of what his worth is not easy to answer, so looking at the Seahawks' schedule is key.

Seattle welcomes the 49ers on Thursday, then has away games at the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. They then travel to Tennessee, play at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and away at the Arizona Cardinals.

Those are some of the NFL's best defenses, and you must consider that when trading for Zach Charbonnet. Realistically, with the schedule and the unknown return timeline for Kenneth Walker, trading for Charbonnet is a real risk. As such, you shouldn't trade away a top-tier option and it might be best to avoid trading for him at all.

Nevertheless, if you are intent on rolling the dice, it's important to know what to expect and what he's worth to avoid making a mistake.

Zach Charbonnet's fantasy outlook

Zach Charbonnet - Seahawks vs Rams

While predicting a player's next few games is an inexact science (even more so for a rookie), there are ways. Variables like strength of opposition, team schemes and player skill can be used in calculations, but obviously, anything can happen in the NFL.

Realistically Zach Charbonnet should pick up where Kenneth Walker left off, and you can expect similar totals from the rookie running back.

While he's facing a tough defense, a trend that will continue for the rest of the season, Charbonnet is projected a decent score of 11.24 points in HPPR leagues. He has a solid chance at getting in the endzone and the fact that he's useful as a safety valve and in the short-passing game can only help in a tough matchup.

As such, Charbonnet should have a decent floor if he doesn't score a touchdown, but if he breaks away the sky is the limit. If you are still unsure whether to start Zach Charbonnet, Sportskeeda's start/sit tool can help you choose the best options for your lineup.

What to offer/expect in a Zach Charbonnet trade?

Drake London - Washington Commanders vs Atlanta Falcons

Trading a top running back for Zach Charbonnet would be a mistake, as at best you would see no uptick in production and at worst you'd see a decline. As Walker could be back in Week 13 (depending on the extent of the injury), you should be very wary about what you offer.

That means RB1s such as Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry are off the table, as are underperforming starters like Tony Pollard. In reality, trading a running back for Charbonnet will be either a mistake or counter-productive, and your best bet is to cater an offer depending on what his fantasy owner needs.

If they need a receiver, you're probably looking at low-end WR1s or good WR2s and perhaps trading multiples for Zach Charbonnet. To ensure that you are not making a mistake, use Sportskeeda's trade analyzer before submitting an offer.

Here are some players to consider:

Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Radiers (bye in Week 13)

Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars (had a huge Week 11 but otherwise underwhelming)

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (Browns QB situation looks concerning for Cooper)

Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

Brandin Cooks (uptick in form of late but unpredictable)

Demario Douglas, New England Patriots

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (bye in Week 14)

As for tight ends, a few names could tempt a Zach Charbonnet owner if they are struggling in the position.

While obviously, you couldn't give up Travis Kelce, if you have two decent tight ends, swapping one could work, especially if you package it with a WR as well. Some names to consider are:

Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (bye Week 14)

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears (bye Week 13)

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (bye Week 13)

