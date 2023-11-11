SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 10 Raiders vs Jets: Breece Hall, Josh Jacobs in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 10 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. This will be the first SNF matchup of the second half of this NFL season. The Jets are playing in their second consecutive prime-time game, while the Raiders get their second New York opponent in as many games after defeating the Giants last week.

This game is extremely important for both teams as they need wins to get back into the NFL playoff picture. It will also be crucial for fantasy football players, as primetime games always are. Sunday Night Football is the second-to-last game of the week, so making the wrong lineup decisions offers little time to make up for it later.

This means that managers must figure out which players from this game they want to plug into their lineups and who to leave on the bench. It could be the difference between winning and losing their weekly matchup. To do so, they must properly analyze all of the available options:

Sunday Night Football Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 10 SNF WRs

While this particular matchup may not be the most exciting game on paper for NFL fans, it will be just as important as any other one for fantasy football. It's also projected to be a low-scoring game with two struggling offenses and solid defenses, but fantasy value still exists with the right players. Determining which options to target will be based on a large number of variables.

Some of these crucial factors include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected offensive output among many others. Weighing all of these and many more plays an important role when finalizing lineup decisions.

The Start/Sit Optimizer makes this complicated process much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables on any players in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. It was also used to help produce a list of potential targets and fades for this Week 10 SNF contest between the Raiders and Jets.

Official injury reports are always another crucial factor when making fantasy football lineup decisions on players from any game. In this matchup, each team will have most of their usual players available who have been on their rosters for the past few weeks.

Both teams will be playing with their backup quarterbacks, potentially for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, but for different reasons. Aaron Rodgers suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Week 1 with the Jets, so he has been replaced by Zach Wilson indefinitely. The Raiders opted to bench Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie Aidan O'Connell.

Changing quarterbacks can shift everything for an entire offense, and while it hasn't quite resulted in them becoming high-scoring teams, they both still have several relevant fantasy players that appear on many rosters. Taking all of this into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and others to avoid for fantasy football lineups on Sunday Night Football in Week 10 for the 2023 NFL season.

SNF Week 10 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

#1. Breece Hall

Breece Hall has officially solidified himself as the focal point of the entire New York Jets offense this year. After sharing the backfield workload with Dalvin Cook to start the season, Hall has dominated the touches in recent weeks. This has resulted in the young superstar finishing among the top seven running backs in PPR leagues in three of his last four games. With the Las Vegas Raiders allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to running backs, Hall should have another strong performance.

#2. Josh Jacobs

While the Jets feature one of the best overall defenses in the entire NFL this year, they are much better against the pass than they are in stopping the run. They are arguably the top passing defense in the league but rank more toward the middle of the pack in defending the run. This includes allowing the tenth-most fantasy points per game to running backs.

This is great news for Josh Jacobs, who should be busy in this favorable matchup for him. He's also entering the contest in strong form, posting two consecutive top-ten finishes and setting a season-high in rushing yards last week. He is the overall RB13 in fantasy football this year and makes for an excellent Week 10 starter in all formats.

#3. Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has been the only productive wide receiver for the New York Jets ever since Zach Wilson has taken over at quarterback. He has dominated the target share in their offense, and while they have one of the worst passing games in the NFL, his volume has kept him relevant in fantasy football. The Raiders allow the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, but Wilson should still do enough to remain in lineups.

TNF Week 10 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

#1. Zach Wilson

A legitimate case can be made that Zach Wilson is currently the worst starting quarterback in the NFL, as demonstrated by his league-worst QBR in each of the past three seasons. He has only finished better than QB20 once this year and is completely off of the fantasy radar.

#2. Aidan O'Connell

Aidan O'Connell is an excellent player to target in Dynasty leagues because he has a decent chance to remain the Raiders' starting quarterback for the future. He still shouldn't be in starting lineups, as he makes for a much better bench stash than anything else.

#3. Davante Adams

Davante Adams has been a fantasy football superstar in just about every season since he entered the NFL. That has not been the case this year as he has finished outside of the top 25 wide receivers in each of his past five consecutive games. This includes disastrous showings of WR70 and WR100. It may be difficult to come to terms with, but he should be left on the bench against the Jets' defense that allows the fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

#4. Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers faces the same difficult matchup against the Jets' elite passing defense, making him another player who should remain benched in fantasy football. This is further validated by his poor performances when O'Connell is the starting quarterback, failing to eclipse 40 yards in either of the two games.

#5. Tyler Conklin

Tyler Conklin has served as a useful streaming tight end in favorable situations this year, ranking among the top 15 tight ends four times. This particular matchup doesn't appear to be one of those times as the Raiders rank inside of the top 12 in limiting production to fantasy football tight ends.

#6. Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer had his first fantasy football breakout in Week 5, finishing as TE15 and then improving to TE7 in the following week. This put him firmly on the fantasy radar, but he has failed to perform since then, posting three consecutive finishes outside of the top 30 players in his position. He can be dropped in season-long leagues, but stashed in Dynasty formats.