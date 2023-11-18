SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 11 Broncos vs Vikings: Russell Wilson, Josh Dobbs in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 11 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Both NFL teams have been on similar paths this year, struggling in the early weeks before putting together active winning streaks.

The Vikings will enter this contest as one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now having won all of their past five games. The Broncos are on a roll as well, entering this game with a three-game winning streak. With both teams playing their best football of the season right now, their offensive players have seen a boost in fantasy football as well.

This matchup includes many fantasy football players that serve as borderline lineup options each week. They have high upside in favorable situations, but bust potential in the wrong ones. This makes it crucial for managers to properly analyze all of the potential options before finalizing their fantasy lineups. The following breakdown can help.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sunday Night Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 11 SNF WRs

Managers should consider every variable possible before finalizing any fantasy football lineup decisions. In order to decide which players to target each week, a large number of factors should be taken into careful consideration. Blindly starting players is often a losing strategy, as seeking favorable situations can be much more beneficial to final fantasy scores.

Some of these crucial factors include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups and projected team totals. Weighing up all of these and many more plays an important role when finalizing lineup decisions.

This process can be complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This useful tool considers all of the variables for any player in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take advantage of it often gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Official injury reports are always another crucial factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. The Minnesota Vikings are hoping to have Justin Jefferson back for this game, though he is officially listed as questionable. They have yet to activate him off of the injured reserve list, so managers will want to check his official status before kickoff.

The Vikings may also be without Alexander Mattison for this contest as he has yet to clear the official concussion protocols. He still has until Sunday to potentially do so, but his availability is in jeopardy. Ty Chandler is expected to fill in for Mattison if he is unavailable.

The Denver Broncos are fortunate to have all of their usual offensive starters for this important Sunday Night Football matchup. Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid in fantasy football on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.

SNF Week 11 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Josh Dobbs

Despite playing most of the 2023 NFL season with the poor Arizona Cardinals, Josh Dobbs is still the overall QB14 in fantasy football this year. He has finished among the top eight quarterbacks five times this season, including in each of the past three weeks. The Broncos are allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, making Dobbs a solid option this week.

Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams has been hot recently, improving his weekly ranking in each of his past four games. He has also emerged as a workhorse for the Broncos over the past month and has totaled 55 touches across his past two games. Despite a challenging matchup against the Vikings, who rank in the top ten in limiting fantasy production to running backs, Williams has been too good to bench lately.

Ty Chandler

If Alexander Mattison is unable to play in this Sunday Night Football contest, which seems to be the likely verdict, Ty Chandler will get his first start of the season. He filled in last week when Mattison was knocked, ranking among the top 25 running backs, despite not playing a full game. The Broncos allow the most fantasy points per game to running backs by a wide margin, making Chandler an ideal streamer this week.

Justin Jefferson

The lineup decision when it comes to Justin Jefferson is extremely simple this week. If he is activated from the injured reserve list, he must be started in all formats. He is currently questionable to play, so managers will need to check his official status before kickoff.

Courtland Sutton

Courtland Sutton enters Week 11 as the overall WR28 in fantasy football. Despite his mediocre volume, he has remained a solid option by scoring a touchdown in nearly every game this year. In the Broncos' nine games so far, Sutton has found the endzone in seven of them.

T.J. Hockenson

A legitimate case can be made that T.J. Hockenson is the best Week 11 tight end option for fantasy lineups. He is currently the TE2 overall this season and has finished among the top eight tight ends in seven of his ten games this year. Pair that with the Broncos allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends and Hockenson makes for an elite option, regardless of format.

Managers looking to acquire any of these Week 11 targets should consult the fantasy football trade analyzer first.

SNF Week 11 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been just outside of the starting range for traditional 1QB leagues in fantasy football this season. He has only finished among the top 12 quarterbacks three times and his last top-ten finish came back in Week 4. He is a strong option for 2QB and Superflex leagues but can be left on the bench in traditional formats.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy has been extremely disappointing during the 2023 fantasy football season so far, failing to record a single finish inside of the top 25 wide receivers. He has also only exceeded 65 yards just once as he has become a bit of an afterthought in the Broncos' offense. Despite the Vikings allowing the ninth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers, Jeudy can be left on the bench or even dropped at this point.

Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is having an excellent rookie season, finishing among the top 30 fantasy football wide receivers six times in his ten games. The issue with his value in Week 11 is that if Jefferson returns, Addison's volume will likely dip significantly. Even if Jefferson is out, Addison may be shadowed by Patrick Surtain, one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He's a bit too risky to plug into lineups this week.