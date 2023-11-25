SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 12 Ravens vs Chargers: Isaiah Likely, Quentin Johnston in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 12 of the 2023 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Ravens currently own the top record in the AFC, so they will be looking to hold on to a bye and home-field advantage in the NFL Playoffs. The Chargers are on the outside of the Wild Card race, so they are seeking to make their move.

Both teams have plenty to play for in this premier matchup that will feature two of the best offenses in the league. Both rosters are loaded with potential fantasy football lineup options in what could be a shootout.

This presents plenty of value for managers to take advantage of, but as usual, several fade candidates exist as well. The following breakdown can help navigate lineup decisions for this game.

Sunday Night Football Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 12 SNF WRs

Injury reports also play an important role when making fantasy lineup decisions. For this particular game, the Baltimore Ravens will be without superstar tight end Mark Andrews. He is expected to be replaced by Isaiah Likely.

They could be thin at wide receiver with both Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. listed as questionable.

The Los Angeles Chargers are dealing with injuries to their pass catchers as well. Gerald Everett and Jaylon Guyton are both listed as questionable for this contest. This is even more significant considering that both Mike Williams and Josh Palmer are on the injured reserve list.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and fade in fantasy football on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.

SNF Week 12 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson is one of the few quarterbacks that needs to be started in fantasy lineups every week, regardless of his direct matchup. His elite combination of rushing and passing consistently keeps him among the top 10 players in his position.

The Chargers allowing the third-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks is just an added bonus to his reliable value.

Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards has been a mainstay in the endzone in recent weeks, extending his touchdown streak to five consecutive games. He has also scored nine total touchdowns during his hot streak, while finishing among the top six running backs in standard scoring leagues in four of the past five weeks. He's been too good lately to consider leaving on the bench.

Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler has been one of the most consistently dominant running backs over the past few years. Christian McCaffrey is the only running back averaging more fantasy points per game than Ekeler across the past three seasons.

Ekeler dealt with some injuries this year, but his two consecutive top-10 finishes prove that he's finally back to full health.

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen has been one of the top wide receivers in fantasy football this year across all scoring formats. In PPR leagues, he has incredibly ranked as the WR1 in three different weeks so far as a part of his six top-10 finishes, leading all players in his position.

Despite the Ravens allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, Allen is a weekly must-start.

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently enjoying his best stretch of the 2023 fantasy football season in his first year with the Ravens. He enters Week 12 having finished among the top 20 wide receivers in each of the past three weeks.

This includes a season-high 116 yards last week, most of which came after Mark Andrews exited early. His role may have expanded in their scheme, making him a decent option against the Chargers defense, who allow the third-most fantasy points per game to his position.

Isaiah Likely

Isaiah Likely has been one of the most popular waiver wire additions in Week 12 due to his massive increase in fantasy value. He is expected to see an expanded role with Mark Andrews likely out for the remainder of the season.

In this same role last year, in limited opportunities, Likely finished among the top 10 fantasy football tight ends three times. He instantly went from an unrostered player to TE1 on many fantasy rosters.

SNF Week 12 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Justin Herbert

It's extremely difficult to leave a player as productive as Justin Herbert on the bench in fantasy football. But in a week where all 32 NFL teams are in action, better options exist in Week 12.

This is mostly due to his brutal matchup with the Ravens' elite defense. They rank towards the top of the NFL in many categories, including allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers has been the most targeted wide receiver in the Ravens' offense all season long, but unfortunately, that hasn't resulted in big fantasy production. He has failed to finish among the top 25 wide receivers in each of his past five games. On top of that, he has been outscored by teammate Odell Beckham Jr. in each of the past three weeks.

Quentin Johnston

Rookie Quentin Johnston has seen his role in the Chargers' elite passing offense following injuries to Mike Williams and Josh Palmer. He is now clearly the WR2 in their passing scheme, but has still struggled in fantasy football, unlike Williams and Palmer, who thrived in the same role.

He has still failed to eclipse five receptions or 50 yards in a single game this year. His first time doing so is unlikely to come against the Ravens, who allow the third-fewest fantasy points per game to his position.

Gerald Everett

Gerald Everett is listed as questionable to play in Week 12 for Sunday Night Football. If he is unable to go, he will likely be replaced by Donald Parham.

Regardless of which tight end starts for the Chargers, neither should be considered fantasy football options this week. The Ravens are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position and the Chargers' tight ends have been unproductive as a whole this year.