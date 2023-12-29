SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 17 Packers vs Vikings: Ty Chandler, Jayden Reed in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 17 of the 2023 fantasy football season will conclude with a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Managers should be aware that there are no more Monday Night Football games during the NFL regular season this year, so SNF will be their final chance to earn fantasy points in the final two weeks.

This particular matchup will be extremely important for both teams as they are each battling for one of the NFC Wild Card spots for the upcoming NFL Playoffs. It will be just as crucial for fantasy football players as most leagues host their championship game this week. This means that SNF in Week 17 will represent the final game of the entire season for many fantasy managers.

Even in fantasy leagues where the championship round takes place next week, managers will need to ensure they are on SNF this week to advance. No time remains after the game's conclusion to come back from any deficit, and with the 2023 fantasy football playoffs underway, a loss ends a quest to a championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the stakes higher than ever, here are some of the best targets and fades from this pivotal matchup.

Sunday Night Football Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

SNF Week 17 WRs

The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings each have a ton of potential lineup options in Week 17 fantasy football. Many of their offensive players qualify as typical streamers who can be extremely useful in the right situations but carry legitimate bust potential into the wrong ones. This intensifies the need to properly break down all available options, especially since it is the fantasy playoffs now.

Determining which fantasy players to target in any game is based on a long list of many variables. These include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups, and projected team totals. This helps to pinpoint the most favorable lineup options and increase weekly projected lineup scores.

This process can be extensive and complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This useful tool considers the various factors for any player in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take advantage of it often gain an edge over the rest of their league, which can make a huge difference during the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular matchup, both teams have many injury concerns ahead of their SNF showdown. Several key players will enter the contest with some type of injury designation after they have been limited during their practice week.

For the Packers, Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Luke Musgrave, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks have all been limited in practice. Watson is likely to be unavailable, but the rest appear to have a shot at playing. For the Vikings, Alexander Mattison and Jordan Addison are both considered questionable to play.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential fantasy football players to target and fade on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season. It can be an extremely valuable reference when setting lineups for the fantasy playoffs this week, especially considering this is the final game on the slate.

SNF Week 17 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

#1. Ty Chandler

Ty Chandler has clearly taken over as the featured running back for the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander Mattison returned to the lineup last week but recorded just two carries, taking a back seat to Chandler in his breakout fantasy football season. He is averaging nearly 15 touches per game since earning an expanded role six games ago and is a strong Week 17 option against the Green Bay Packers defense that allows the ninth-most fantasy points per game to his position.

#2. Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones has struggled with several injuries during his frustrating 2023 fantasy football season with the Green Bay Packers, but he has finally looked healthy in recent weeks. He is averaging 20 touches per game across the past two weeks and appears primed to handle his usual workload this week. He is seemingly healthy just in time for the fantasy football championships.

#3. Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is another superstar who appears to be fully healthy just in time for the 2023 fantasy football playoffs. Whenever he is on the field for the Vikings, he makes for one of the top overall fantasy options, regardless of position. This is why he was the first-overall pick in many fantasy drafts this year.

#4. Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed missed his first game of the 2023 NFL season last week but is reportedly expected to be ready to make a return in Week 17. The versatile offensive weapon has emerged as a key part of the Packers offense this season, contributing as a rusher and a passer since Week 11. This has resulted in five finishes among the top 25 weekly wide receivers in his past six games. He could also see a boost in his volume if Christian Watson is out again.

SNF Week 17 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

#1. Jordan Love

Jordan Love is a borderline starting quarterback option for Week 17 fantasy football lineups, as he has been in most weeks this year. He has been inconsistent with his weekly finishes, ranking among the top eight quarterbacks six times but outside of the top 16 five times. He should only be utilized in one-QB leagues in favorable matchups, and considering the Vikings allow the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to his position, he can be faded this week.

#2. Jaren Hall

Jaren Hall will surprisingly replace Nick Mullens, who has been relatively solid, as the Vikings' starting quarterback this week. He is not a Week 17 lineup option, as he ranks towards the absolute bottom of the weekly quarterback rankings.

#3. Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is currently dealing with an ankle injury, so it's unclear if he will be able to play against the Packers. Either way, he should be faded in most fantasy leagues as he has been too inconsistent to trust when Justin Jefferson is fully healthy.

#4. Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs has received plenty of opportunities at extended playing time this year but has still only exceeded five receptions once this season and it came back in Week 4. He has become too touchdown-dependent to make for a consistently reliable option in fantasy football. This has resulted in six finishes outside the top 50 wide receivers this season.

#5. Josh Oliver

Josh Oliver will receive his first opportunity to be a starting tight end for the remainder of the year after T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending injury. His inexperience makes him too risky to plug into lineups this week despite the massive workload that has been vacated by Hockenson.

#6. Luke Musgrave

Luke Musgrave has a chance to make his return to the Packers this week, which would move Tucker Kraft back to the bench. Whichever tight end plays this week, they should be faded against the Vikings. They excel in defending the position, allowing the tenth-fewest fantasy points per game.