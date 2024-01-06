SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 18 Bills vs Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, James Cook in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 18 of the 2023 fantasy football season concludes with one of the best NFL games of the year. It also represents the final game of the regular season when the Buffalo Bills face off against the Miami Dolphins. The winner of this contest will be crowned the AFC East division champions this season and earn the two-seed in their conference for the NFL Playoffs.

The stakes are obviously high for both teams in this matchup, but it will also be extremely important in fantasy football. Both teams are loaded with potential lineup options and the matchup will be the final opportunity to score points for the championship round of the fantasy playoffs. The following breakdown can help managers with crucial lineup decisions for this pivotal matchup.

Sunday Night Football Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 18 SNF WRs

The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have been flexed into Sunday Night Football for Week 18 due to the massive implications for both teams in this game. A victory will clinch the two-seed in the AFC for either team, giving them a guaranteed home game in the Wild Card round and another one in the Divisional round if they make it that far.

In their first contest this season, the Bills dominated in a high-scoring 48-20 game. The rematch is expected by most around the NFL to be another shootout as the suggested game total is one of the highest of the week. This makes for an ecticing situation in fantasy football, but managers must first analyze all of their potential options before finalizing their lineups.

Determining which fantasy players to target in any game is based on a large number of variables. Some of these include recent individual performances, injuries to relevant players, potential game scripts, expected offensive roles, direct weekly matchups, and projected team totals. This helps to pinpoint the most favorable lineup options, and in turn, produce the highest possible weekly scores.

This process can be extensive and complicated, but the Start/Sit Optimizer makes it much easier. This useful tool considers all of the various factors for any player in a given week to generate lineup suggestions and fantasy projections. Managers who take advantage of it often gain an edge over the rest of their league, which can make a huge difference during the 2023 fantasy football playoffs.

Official injury reports are always another important factor when making lineup decisions for fantasy players in any game. For this particular Sunday Night Football showdown, the Bills are expected to have all of their usual offensive weapons available to them. The Dolphins may as well, but they have two of their best overall players, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, both listed as questionable.

Taking all of this and much more into careful consideration, here is a list of potential players to target and avoid on SNF in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. It can be an extremely valuable reference when setting lineups for the final round of the fantasy playoffs this week.

SNF Week 18 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

#1. Josh Allen

Josh Allen ranks among the top five season-long fantasy football quarterback for the fourth consecutive season. He is one of the most consistently elite options, as well as one of the only players that needs to be started every week, regardless of their matchup. That doesn't change in Week 18 against the Dolphins.

#2. James Cook

James Cook has seen a recent surge in his fantasy football value, finishing among the top 15 weekly running backs in four of his past six games. He has now done so seven times during the 2023 season, including in his last matchup against the Dolphins. His recent form and proven success against his opponent this week make Cook an ideal target for Week 18 lineups.

#3. De'Von Achane

De'Von Achane has only been a contributor for the Dolphins' offense in eight games this year, but has still found a way to finish among the top ten weekly running backs five times. His explosive upside makes him an attractive lineup option, especially with Raheem Mostert dealing with an injury. An increased workload could have massive results in fantasy football.

#4. Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert leads all running backs in total touchdowns this season, including scoring eight of them in his past five games. Managers will need to check his official injury designation prior to kick off, but as long as he is active, he needs to be in Week 18 lineups. If he remains questionable, Jeff Wilson Jr. can be added to fantasy rosters as insurance just in case he get ruled out late.

#5. Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill leads all wide receivers in yards per game during his dominant 2023 season. He also leads all positional players in fantasy points scored per game this year. He makes for one of the best overall lineup options every week and this game will be no different for his value.

#6. Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has severely struggled in recent weeks, finishing outside of the top 50 wide receivers in each of his past four games. He is still averaging eight targets per game during that stretch, which means a bounce back in fantasy football could be coming. A matchup with the Dolphins could be just what he needs after scoring three touchdowns and finishing as the overall WR1 in their last meeting.

#7. Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid has served as the Bills' starting tight end in each of the past ten games and has ranked among the top ten players in his position in five of them. The Dolphins rank in the bottom half of the NFL in defending tight ends, so Kincaid makes for a solid lineup option this week.

SNF Week 18 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

#1. Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa has been a much different fantasy football quarterback in the second half of the season than he was in the first half. He recorded four top 10 weekly finishes in his first eight games, but hasn't been able to turn in another one since then. The Bills are allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, so he can be faded this week.

#2. Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle has finished outside of the top 25 wide receivers in three of his past four games and five of his past seven games. The last time he faced off against the Bills, who allow the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to his position, he finished as WR54. Adding in his ankle injury and questionable tag make him a fade in Week 18 lineups.

#3. Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis is one of the most polarizing fantasy football players in the NFL. He has as many finishes inside of the top ten wide receivers as he does outside of the top 100, making him extremely difficult to trust in weekly lineups. He provides upside in every matchup, but is probably better off left on the bench for the championship round of the fantasy football playoffs.

#4. Durham Smythe

Durham Smythe is on the most productive stretch of his 2023 fantasy football season, catching mutliple passes in each of his past four games and exceeding 50 yards in each of the past two weeks. He is still not a legitimate lineup option in Week 18 as he has never once finished among the top 10 tight ends.