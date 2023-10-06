SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 5 Cowboys vs 49ers: Dak Prescott, Deebo Samuel in the spotlight for fantasy football

The fantasy football season marches on to Week 5 when the NFL world will be locked into a premier matchup on Sunday Night Football. When the Dallas Cowboys take on the San Francisco 49ers, it will represent one of the most intriguing games of the 2023 NFL season.

This classic rivalry will continue after the two teams have met during the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

While this game is among the most exciting for the entire NFL season, it doesn't necessarily create the most favorable situation for fantasy football. The two teams feature arguably the two best overall defenses in the league, so offensive production may be difficult to come by.

This makes it more important than ever for fantasy managers to reference the Start/Sit Optimizer before finalizing their lineups.

Sunday Night Football Week 5 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

SNF Week 5 WRs

The Optimizer takes every various factor into consideration, including a player's past recent performances and direct weekly matchups, to generate lineup suggestions for any given week. It's one of the most valuable tools for any fantasy football manager to utilize when trying to gain an edge over the rest of their league.

Sunday Night Football in Week 5 features two star-studded teams with many players that are often staples in fantasy lineups. With the strength of the two defenses, some of these options are less attractive this week than they normally are.

Using all of the available information, the Optimizer helped produce the following list of Cowboys and 49ers players to target, and others to avoid, in fantasy football this week.

SNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Christian McCaffrey

To the surprise of basically nobody around the fantasy football world, Christian McCaffrey has been the highest-scoring running back so far this year. His massive volume and elite dual-threat skillset are among the many reasons why he was the first running back, and among the top overall players, selected during fantasy drafts this year.

While Week 5 presents a difficult situation for McCaffrey in fantasy football against the Cowboys' top-ranked rushing defense, he needs to be started every week, regardless of his matchup. The Cowboys have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, but McCaffrey should be able to overcome it.

Tony Pollard

When the Cowboys moved on from Ezekiel Elliot during the offseason, Tony Pollard saw his fantasy value skyrocket. He has responded by ranking among the top ten fantasy running backs through the first four games of the 2023 NFL season.

While the 49ers allow the 12th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs, Pollard's expected volume and proven production suggest he's a safe start against any team this year.

CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb currently ranks as the WR16 in fantasy football this year as he continues to dominate the target share for Dak Prescott in the Cowboys' passing game.

Despite the 49ers' elite defense, they rank just 14th in limiting fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Lamb is a solid prospect this week and in every week for the remainder of the season.

Brandon Aiyuk

There was good reason to believe that Brandon Aiyuk could take another step forward in fantasy football prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season. He has increased his output in every year so far but has truly exploded to an elite level this year. He currently ranks as the WR9 in fantasy leagues and has become a weekly must-start for as long as his hot streak continues.

George Kittle

While George Kittle has been a disappointment during this fantasy season so far, he still carries massive upside each week. This is demonstrated by his impressive TE3 finish in Week 3, despite finishing outside the top 25 tight ends in his other three games.

His potential to explode in any given week still makes him a valuable piece in fantasy lineups. This is even more true considering the relative weakness of the tight end position. Despite the Cowboys allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position, Kittle should still be a starter.

SNF Week 5 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Dak Prescott

The 49ers are currently allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, giving Dak Prescott a difficult Week 5 matchup. While he has been solid this year in helping the Cowboys achieve a 3-1 record, it hasn't translated to fantasy football success. He has failed to finish among the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks in any week this year so far.

Brock Purdy

Finishing among the top 13 quarterbacks in fantasy football in three of his four games this year, as well as being ranked as the QB13 overall so far, makes Brock Purdy a borderline weekly starter.

Despite all of this, managers will probably want to make other plans for the position in Week 5. The Cowboys have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, making Purdy a fade candidate.

Deebo Samuel

While Deebo Samuel has appeared in every game for the 49ers so far this year, his multiple injuries may be impacting his fantasy football performances. This is especially true in Week 4 when he failed to receive a single target in the passing game. He reportedly played through rib and ankle injuries and is expected to do so again in Week 5 against the Cowboys.

Until Samuel can prove that he's healthy again and back to his usual workload, he will be hard to trust in fantasy lineups. A matchup against the Cowboys won't make things any easier as they are currently allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers. Managers should look for other lineup options this week wherever possible, as Samuel's floor is too low to trust right now.

Jake Ferguson

The 49ers have consistently ranked as one of the best defenses in limiting opposing tight ends over the past several years. This includes allowing the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position through four games this year, partially credited to Fred Warner, one of the best coverage linebackers in the NFL.

Despite his breakout 2023 fantasy season, Jake Ferguson is still more of a streamer that only should be started in favorable matchups. Week 5 against the 49ers isn't one of them.

