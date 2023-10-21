SNF Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 7 Eagles vs Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, Jaylen Waddle in the spotlight for fantasy football

Week 7 of the 2023 fantasy football season features one of the best all-around NFL matchups of the entire year. The Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles have been two of the best teams over the past two years, especially during this season. Both have their sights set on potentially competing for a Super Bowl this year, so they will each see how they stack up against another true contender.

In a matchup featuring two of the highest-scoring offenses in the NFL, this game should theoretically respresent an extremely favorable fantasy football environment. Managers will still need to closely analyze all of the potential options before finalizing their lineups, especially with this specific showdown taking place on Sunday Night Football.

Sunday Night Football Week 7 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em fantasy football

Week 7 SNF RBs

With this game taking place on Sunday Night Football, managers will need to be vigilant when making fantasy football decisions about the players involved. Just one game in Week 7 comes after this one, so replacing a player later will be challenging due to the lack of potential options.

The good news is that both the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will enter the game with a relatively clean injury report in relation to fantasy-relevant options. They will each be at relatively full strength, making the game even more enticing, while also giving managers a full slate of options for their lineups.

This means that the analysis process will rely much more on productivity than availability, especially in a matchup that is expected to be one of the highest-scoring games of the week, and maybe of the year. When making these crucial lineup decisions in Week 7, wise managers will utilize the Start/Sit Optimizer to maximize their output.

This valuable tool was utilized to generate the following list of players to target, and others to avoid, for fantasy football lineups in a Week 7 Sunday Night Football showdown between the Eagles and Dolphins.

SNF Week 7 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Jalen Hurts

Only a few elite fantasy football quarterbacks exist who deserve to be in starting lineups every week, regardless of their matchup. Jalen Hurts is one them due to his incredible dual-threat skillset. The fact that he is playing in a favorable situation this week in a projected high-scoring game is just a bonus.

Tua Tagovailoa

Through six weeks of the 2023 season so far, Tua Tagovailoa is currently the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award. He has done so by totaling 1,876 passing yards and 14 touchdowns. Five of those touchdowns have come in his past two games, giving him four multi-touchdown performances this year.

D'Andre Swift

Despite ranking as RB73 for PPR leagues in Week 1, D'Andre Swift has bounced back in a huge way to currently rank as RB11 for the 2023 fantasy football season so far. He has done so by compiling five consecutive finishes among the top 15 running backs. He has a strong chance to keep his hot streak rolling in Week 7.

Raheem Mostert

While the Eagles are currently allowing the second-fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, Raheem Mostert has been too good this year to leave on the bench in any matchup. He ranks as the RB3 overall this year.

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill is currently on pace to become first wide receiver ever to surpass 2,000 yards in a single season. He should continue his historic season against the Eagles' passing defense that currently allows the seventh-most fantasy points per game to the position.

Jaylen Waddle

The Eagles' relatively weak passing defense offers Jaylen Waddle a solid opportunity to get back on track. While he has scored a touchdown in each of his past two games, he hasn't been as productive this year as he usually is. He has failed ro record 100 yards in any game this season and has totaled double-digit targets just once.

AJ Brown

After a fairly slow start to the 2023 fantasy football season, AJ Brown has been on a tear in recent weeks. He has finished among the top 13 wide receivers on each of the past four weeks, exceeding 125 receiving yards in all of them. He has a chance to keep his streak going against the Dolphins' bottom-10 defenses in defending the position.

DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith has struggled a bit in recent weeks, finishing outside of the top 40 wide receivers in fantasy football in each of his past four games. He has also failed to score a touchdown since Week 2. A potential shootout with the Dolphins is a favorable situation that could get him back on track.

Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert has been consistently productive lately, ranking among the top 15 tight ends in three of his past four games to improve his overall standing to TE11 during the 2023 fantasy football season. In a position that lacks quality in many weeks, Goedert's consistently strong numbers make him a solid lineup option.

SNF Week 7 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Kenneth Gainwell

The Eagles shockingly featured Kenneth Gainwell instead of D'Andre Swift in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season as he dominated the backfield touches. This made him one of the most popular waiver wire targets in fantasy football, but he has unfortunately failed to hang onto a relevant offensive role. He has recorded fewer than 10 touches in each of his past three games, making him a bench stash, at best.

Jeff Wilson Jr.

Jeff Wilson Jr. is expected to make his 2023 debut in Week 7. While this makes him an excellent player to roster, especially with De'Von Achane currently on the injured reserve list, it will be hard to trust him in lineups for his first game of the year. He should be considered a bench stash for now, but has plenty of upside for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Durham Smythe

Durham Smythe has been a frustrating tight end in fantasy football this season. He has been on the field for more than 80 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps, which often results in fantasy production, especially in such a high-powered passing attack. It hasn't worked out that way for Smythe as he has totaled just 11 receptions this season, including zero in each of his past two games.