Spring League 2021: Full recap of Week 5 games

Week 5 of the 2021 Spring League season began on Thursday night with a meeting between the Conquerors and Alphas and finished Saturday night when the Blues and Jousters went head-to-head.

All four Spring League games this week lived up to expectations, producing some thrilling moments, including a Hail Mary.

On that note, let's look at how Week 5 of the 2021 Spring League season turned out.

Spring League Week 5 Recap

Conquerors vs. Alphas

Spring League

The Conquerors came into Thursday's game against the Alphas seeking revenge for their Week 2 loss.

They held the Alphas scoreless in the first half to take a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Conquerors need to win out and get some tiebreaker help along the way to get to the Mega Bowl. If this first half is any indication, though, they intend to be there at the end.#TSLConquerors: 14#TSLAlphas: 0 pic.twitter.com/789QwBrlx4 — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 4, 2021

The Conquerors continued to dominate in the second half, holding the Alphas to 10 points. The Alphas' defense improved in the second half as they only gave up six points to the Conquerors' offense but their own struggles to move the ball meant they slumped to a 27-10 defeat.

The result meant the Conquerors improved their record to 3-2 heading into Week 6 of the 2021 Spring League season.

Linemen vs. Aviators

The Spring League

The Aviators came into their matchup with the Linemen as the only team not to have won a game in the 2021 Spring League season.

Given the wealth of talent on the Linemen roster, the Aviators were considered major underdogs in this clash, but they got off to a quick start and took a 13-3 lead into halftime.

Raise your hand if you saw this one coming. The new look Aviators have neutralized the high powered Linemen offense to lead by two scores at the half. Stay tuned to see if they will ruin the Linemen's march to the Mega Bowl.#TSLAviators: 13#TSLLinemen: 3 pic.twitter.com/9q7CItx1dn — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 5, 2021

The Linemen, who needed a win to secure their spot in the Mega Bowl, came out in the second half looking like a different team. The Aviators surrendered their lead and the Linemen hit a last-second field goal to secure the win.

Sea Lions vs. Generals

The Spring League

The Sea Lions and Generals kicked off Saturday's Spring League doubleheader. The Generals were looking to keep their Championship hopes alive, and veteran quarterback Ryan Mallett wasn't going to let the game slip away as he guided his side to a 19-9 lead at halftime.

The Generals @yocrazylegs took the opening kick off to the house to open Week 5. But, @benholmes1006 has injected some life into the Sea Lions offense. We've got a ten point game at the half.#TSLGenerals: 19#TSLSeaLions: 9 pic.twitter.com/l3tDMHsROE — The Spring League 🏈 (@TheSpringLeague) June 5, 2021

The Generals' offense continued to fire on all cylinders in the second half, scoring 20 more points to secure a 39-27 victory.

With the win, the Generals remain in the hunt for a spot in the Spring League championship game.

Blues vs. Jousters

The Spring League

The game between the Blues and Jousters was undoubtedly the highlight of the week. The Jousters, who were looking to cement their spot at the top of the South Division, raced out of the blocks in wet conditions and took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

But the game turned on its head in the second half. The Jousters gave up three points in the third quarter as the Blues clawed their way back into the contest.

Blues quarterback Connor Kaegi then made one of the biggest throws of his career. With time expiring and the Blues trailing 10-6, Kaegi launched a Hail Mary which was hauled in by wide receiver Lucky Jackson as the Blues snatched a thrilling 12-10 victory.

Edited by Arvind Sriram