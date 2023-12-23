Steelers vs Bengals weather report: What's in store for Week 16 in Pittsburgh?

Following quarterback Joe Burrow's injury, which will prevent him from playing for the remainder of the season, many predicted that the Cincinnati Bengals would struggle to put together a string of wins and qualify for the postseason. But with Jake Browning starting at center, the Bengals are currently on a three-game winning streak heading into Week 16. The Bengals are also in the middle of the AFC wild card chase with an 8-6 record.

In an effort to extend their winning streak to four games and boost their postseason prospects, the Bengals take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers, on the other hand, have dropped three games in a row, including consecutive home losses to the NFL's two poorest teams this season, the Carolina Panthers and the New York Patriots. But in order to snap a three-game losing streak and maintain their prospects of making the playoffs, the Steelers will need to win at home today.

What is the weather like in Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, on Saturday?

Weather-related game disruptions are increasingly common in the latter part of the season, as NFL fans are already aware.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers play in Week 16; according to Accuweather, the best part of the game is expected to be around 47°F. There is a 45% chance of rain early in the game, but it decreases to around 30% in the second half.

According to this projection, there's a possibility of weather-related disruptions early in the game rather than later. The forecasted winds for the game are just about 10 miles per hour, therefore neither team's offensive or defensive strategies should be impacted much.

None of the two teams appear to be negatively impacted by inclement weather, despite the possibility of snow, chilly temperatures, and a moderate wind.

NFL Week 16: How to watch Steelers vs Bengals live

On Saturday, Dec. 23, at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 16 road matchup. NBC will broadcast the game across the country. Todd Blackledge will be the broadcast analyst in the commentary booth, joining Noah Eagle as the game's play-by-play announcer. The sideline reporter will be Kathryn Tappen.

The Bengals versus Steelers game will be available for streaming on Peacock and NBC Sports.

Below are all the details you need to watch the game:

Date and Time: Saturday, December 23, at 4:30 PM

Location: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA

TV: NBC

Announcers: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (color analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline reporter)

Live Stream: Peacock

Referee: Craig Wrolstad