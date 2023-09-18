Steelers vs Browns Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy projection for George Pickens, David Njoku and more

Fantasy football matchups can often be determined by what happens on Monday Night Football each week. Many managers hope for their versions of a Monday Night Miracle as long as they have players on their fantasy rosters competing in the concluding game of a given week.

Some managers will always try to make sure that they have at least one player on Monday each week to give them some hope if they finish the Sunday slate trailing their opponent.

The final game of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season features a divisional rivalry match between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, with plenty of interesting fantasy options.

Monday Night Football Week 2 Fantasy Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

Week 2 MNF WRs

With the help of Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer, managers can devise a strategy of who to start and sit in their lineups when considering players from the Pittsburgh Steelers game against the Cleveland Browns. It's important to note that each team's WR1, Diontae Johnson and Amari Cooper, will likely be inactive for this matchup. This creates opportunities for other players to step up, including some of these examples.

Start 'Em

Deshaun Watson

Watson showed his dynamic skillset last week, recording a passing and rushing touchdown in a victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite a more challenging test on the road against the Steelers' elite pass rush, he should still be started this week.

Nick Chubb

Not much explanation is needed for Chubb, as he's arguably a top-five fantasy running back regardless of his weekly matchup. He must be permanently started in every lineup, no matter which team he faces.

Najee Harris

Despite recording just eight touches in Week 1, it's too soon to give up on Harris just yet. Maybe a matchup with a team other than the San Francisco 49ers, possibly the best NFL defense, will help him get back on track.

Elijah Moore

Moore will theoretically receive the largest boost in targets and usage if Cooper is, in fact, made inactive for the Browns this week. He was already targeted seven times in Week 1 with Cooper playing, so Moore is a must-start in Week 2 fantasy football.

George Pickens

As expected, Pickens was heavily involved in the Steelers' passing attack in Week 1, recording a solid seven targets. While he only turned that into 36 yards, his usage is surely encouraging, especially with Johnson not expected to play in Week 2.

David Njoku

While Njoku disappointed with just two receptions in his first game of the 2023 NFL season, he's expected to be more involved in the offensive game plan moving forward. Week 2 is a great chance to do so, with Cooper likely out.

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth only recorded one reception last week, but it was for a touchdown, salvaging his fantasy performance. His volume should increase moving forward, and he should also continue being a red-zone threat.

Sit 'Em

Kenny Pickett

Pickett made for an intriguing bench stash for fantasy quarterbacks entering the 2023 NFL season. That's where he should remain in Week 2. He may eventually develop into a fantasy starter at some point this year, but he's not quite there yet.

Jaylen Warren

Warren has consistently earned more playing time and touches since last year but still serves as the RB2 behind Harris. Like Pickett, he currently makes for a solid bench stash with the upside to possibly become a starter at some point.

Allen Robinson II

While it may be tempting to plug Robinson into lineups this week with Johnson unlikely to play, he's still best avoided until he can show consistent production. He recorded eight targets last week, which is encouraging, but that's his most in a game since Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season two years ago. It's best to take a wait-and-see approach with Robinson.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Much like Robinson, it's likely tempting to roll the dice on People-Jones this week, with Cooper unlikely to play. He's still too much of a gamble, as he's failed to exceed two receptions in any of his last four games. The Browns are likelier to lean on Chubb, Moore, and Njoku.

