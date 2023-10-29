Steelers vs Jaguars weather report: Heavy rainfall expected during Week 8 encounter

Football can, from time to time, be significantly impacted by the weather. Players may adjust their strategy in response to even little variations in the wind's velocity or the field's condition. The more cautious approach to play means fewer risks are taken and fewer touchdowns are scored.

When the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium later today, they will probably play in the rain for the first time this season.

The National Weather Service predicts that Pittsburgh will see rain today with a probability of over 90%.

There are a few things NFL fans attending the game should remember in light of this weather forecast. Drizzle is predicted to be quite prevalent, thus, both sides may have some difficulty getting traction, particularly offensively. Rainy weather makes it harder to hold and toss the ball, which adds a level of intricacy to games.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely a lot on their pass-rushing skills, frequently struggle with both running the ball and stopping runs. The Jacksonville Jaguars could benefit greatly from this if they can improve at ball security.

How to watch Steelers vs Jaguars?

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers will play today at 1:00 p.m. ET, and CBS will broadcast the game.

One of the most straightforward methods to watch every live NFL game shown on CBS for fans without a CBS-inclusive cable TV plan is to sign up for Paramount+.

FuboTV and NFL+, which provide access to practically every NFL game of the season, are other options. You can watch networks like Fox, CBS, ESPN, NBC, NFL Network, and more if you have a FuboTV subscription. This will allow you to view games from the regular season and postseason for the 2023 season in addition to today's games.

The information that you require to watch the game is listed below.

Date and Time : Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Stadium : Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV : CBS

: CBS Announcers : Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis Live stream: FuboTV, Paramount+, NFL+, DAZN (Canada)