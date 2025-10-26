Steelers vs. Packers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 8 SNF clash? 

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will lock horns with the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Ahead of the Steelers-Packers matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.
Who are the inactives for the Steelers tonight?
- WR, Scott Miller (Finger)
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Scott Miller is the only player who is on the inactive list for the Steelers. The wideout is dealing with a finger injury. Miller was limited in practice on Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.
Pittsburgh has also listed third-string quarterback Will Howard (right hand), linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) and center Zach Frazier (calf) as questionable for Sunday night's game against Green Bay.
Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers will lead the Steelers' offense.
Who are the inactives for the Packers tonight?
- WR, Dontayvion Wicks (Calf)
Wicks is the only player who is on the inactive list for the Packers. The wideout is dealing with a calf injury and did not practice during the week.
The Packers have listed wideout Matthew Golden (hip), defensive tackle Warren Brinson (hamstring), kicker Brandon McManus (right quadricep), wideout Christian Watson (knee) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) as questionable for the matchup against the Steelers.
Quarterback Jordan Love will lead the Packers' offense against Pittsburgh.
How to watch the Steelers vs. Packers Week 8 game? TV channel and live stream details for SNF contest
The Steelers vs. Packers Week 8 clash will be broadcast on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth.
Fans can also live stream the Steelers-Packers game on Fubo and Peacock.
Here are the key details for the Steelers-Packers game:
- Game date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
- Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock or Fubo
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.