Steelers vs. Packers Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 8 SNF clash? 

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) will lock horns with the Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ad

Ahead of the Steelers-Packers matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the Steelers tonight?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

WR, Scott Miller (Finger)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Scott Miller is the only player who is on the inactive list for the Steelers. The wideout is dealing with a finger injury. Miller was limited in practice on Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.

Ad

Trending

Pittsburgh has also listed third-string quarterback Will Howard (right hand), linebacker Malik Harrison (knee) and center Zach Frazier (calf) as questionable for Sunday night's game against Green Bay.

Veteran QB Aaron Rodgers will lead the Steelers' offense.

Who are the inactives for the Packers tonight?

WR, Dontayvion Wicks (Calf)

Wicks is the only player who is on the inactive list for the Packers. The wideout is dealing with a calf injury and did not practice during the week.

Ad

The Packers have listed wideout Matthew Golden (hip), defensive tackle Warren Brinson (hamstring), kicker Brandon McManus (right quadricep), wideout Christian Watson (knee) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) as questionable for the matchup against the Steelers.

Quarterback Jordan Love will lead the Packers' offense against Pittsburgh.

How to watch the Steelers vs. Packers Week 8 game? TV channel and live stream details for SNF contest

The Steelers vs. Packers Week 8 clash will be broadcast on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) will be in the announcers' booth.

Ad

Fans can also live stream the Steelers-Packers game on Fubo and Peacock.

Here are the key details for the Steelers-Packers game:

Game date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock or Fubo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.